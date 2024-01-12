Holly Willoughby Teases TV Comeback After Extended Absence From Our Screens

Holly Willoughby Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Holly Willoughby has teased her return to television this weekend after two months away from our screens.

In October last year, Holly announced she was stepping down from This Morning after 14 years at the helm, following an alleged plot to kidnap her.

This came just months after one-time co-host Phillip Schofield’s own exit from This Morning and subsequent resignation from ITV, after he admitted to having lied to producers at the daytime show about an affair with a younger colleague.

During Holly’s extended break from her TV work, speculation was rife in the press about whether or not she would be returning to her regular job at Dancing On Ice.

Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby in their Dancing On Ice publicity photo ITV/Matt Frost/Shutterstock

She later confirmed that she would be fronting the next series of the ITV skating show alongside new recruit Stephen Mulhern, and teased her comeback in an Instagram post on Friday afternoon.

“And so it begins,” she wrote, alongside a close-up photo of her Dancing On Ice script.

Dancing On Ice is set to kick off its 16th series on ITV this Sunday night at 6.30pm, with Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse once again returning to judge with ice skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

This year, contestants include Olympians Greg Rutherford and Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards, soap stars Claire Sweeney, Ryan Thomas, Ricky Norwood and Roxy Shahidi, broadcaster Adele Roberts and boxer Ricky Hatton.