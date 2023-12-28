Holly Willloughby To Return To ITV To Present Dancing On Ice With New Co-Host

Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Holly Willoughby is set to make her return to television in January, ITV has announced.

The former This Morning star will return to our screens to present Dancing On Ice with Stephen Mulhern.

The duo presenting the series together in the new year marks a reunion for the pair after they first presented Ministry Of Mayhem together over twenty years ago.

Advertisement

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: “Holly and Stephen are two of our best loved presenters, so reuniting them 20 years after they first appeared on screen together to host Dancing On Ice marks the start of an exciting year for the show.”

An insider told the Mirror: “ITV are delighted to have Holly back. Stephen [Mulhern] is a good friend of hers too so she will enjoy working with him again.”

The long-running skating show is due to return for its 16th series in January, with the 12 stars competing this time around currently in training with their celebrity partners.

Among the 2024 line-up are former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton, Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney, singer Hannah Spearritt of S Club 7 fame, West End and Love Island star Amber Davies and Olympian Greg Rutherford.

Advertisement

In October, Willoughby announced she would not be returning to This Morning in a statement posted on her social media accounts.

This followed the news that a man has been charged over an alleged plot to kidnap her.

Meanwhile, her former co-star Phillip Schofield, who had presented the ice skating competition alongside Willoughby since 2006, will not return to the show.