People Are Obsessed With Cilla Black's Campest Moments – And We're Confused, But Here For It

Cilla Black performing in 2003 Ken McKay/Shutterstock

Every so often, social media finds a new niche hyperfixation that results in our timelines being flooded with clips and reactions of one particular subject.

And now, for some reason, now it’s Cilla Black.

The singer and TV presenter died in 2015, and was a much-beloved part of British celeb culture, hosting Blind Date, Surprise Suprise and more, as well as counting The Beatles and Paul O’Grady among her close friends.

She also once revealed she used to cover oranges in Oxo cubes as a snack – but that’s not even the most bizarre resurfaced clip that has somehow found its way to the forefront of the zeitgeist once more.

Her newly-regained popularity (or, indeed, infamy) seemed to start over the weekend, when one user on X (formerly Twitter) joked that Cilla was “a menace to society”, alongside a vintage clip of her belting out She’ll Be Coming ’Round the Mountain on a steam train with *checks notes* a full backing troupe and a nice elderly lady.

Cilla was such a menace to society pic.twitter.com/I7J5wFtWpM — Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) November 19, 2023

The clip has now been viewed upwards of a million times, with other users also reflecting on more unexpectedly iconic moments in the star’s career – including this festive sing-a-long.

We must never forget Cilla Black’s rendition of “All Night Long” which she performed to a house full of sedated children rotating around a table. Incredible stuff pic.twitter.com/pkkgU5M79W — Steven Bonaventure x (@absolutegazelle) November 22, 2023

But that’s not the only Christmas clip to have graced X in recent days; as one user wrote: “I thought Cilla Black singing and dancing with a Christmas tree on her head was something only AI could generate, but no, it actually happened.”

I thought Cilla Black singing and dancing with a Christmas tree on her head was something only AI could generate, but no, it actually happened and yes it's as dreadful as you'd imagine pic.twitter.com/NBbijG7yA9 — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) November 21, 2023

Admittedly, Cilla’s unique vocal stylings aren’t exactly to everyone’s tastes, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t enjoying the clips of her singing her heart out all the same.

Cilla Black performing Eye of the Tiger in a local leisure centre and beating up a 12 year old. Everyone involved in this should be in The Hague. pic.twitter.com/t8NFPNJA25 — No Nick Knowles November (@TheRstott) November 22, 2023

This clip is equally unbearable. The last 15 seconds in particular sounds like a car alarm going off. pic.twitter.com/xmYM2Ysltl https://t.co/HnX9JN0lpB — Andy (@alreadytaken74) November 20, 2023

Don't know if Cilla Black performing You're So Vain is high art or a war crime. pic.twitter.com/ZQy8lkbbJ4 — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) November 22, 2023

I raise you Cilla Black singing Whitney Houston’s One Moment In Time. Whitney has started to spin as I post this pic.twitter.com/gGNlRrA87d https://t.co/5PPSbeW3x3 — 🇧🇧🏳️🌈 🇵🇸 m a r c u s (@marcusxdusty) November 21, 2023

Many X users have also been jumping to Cilla’s defence, with one arguing that no singer today “goes for the big notes” anymore.

Sure Cilla Black sounded like a shopping centre’s code red alarm but at least she tried to hit the big notes. Who’s out there trying to hit big notes these days? Don’t hear Ice Spice going for the big notes. — Sean (@seanbeegee) November 23, 2023

Cilla Black having so many deranged and odd covers is kind of making me stan ngl — W!l (@GuiDevx) November 23, 2023

Summing up the mood, one user shared a clip of Cilla saying the words “ultimate chaos”, with the message: “Can’t wait to see what archive horror of Cilla Black is unearthed and ridiculed for tomorrow.”

off to bed. can't wait to see what archive horror of cilla black are unearthed and ridiculed for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/v7Fkil8zwa — 𝑆𝐼𝐴𝑁 𝑇𝐻𝑌𝑀𝐸𝑆 🥂 (@SianThymes) November 22, 2023

Now… shall we have that Oxo cube clip one more time for good measure?

this video about how cilla black used to eat oranges covered in oxo does not end where you expect it to pic.twitter.com/9Ksx6WBQy0 — hoops (@itsmatthooper) May 8, 2020

