Paul O'Grady's Cause Of Death Confirmed After Death Aged 67

Paul O'Grady died last month at the age of 67 Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Paul O’Grady died of a sudden cardiac arrhythmia, it has been confirmed.

The comedian and Lily Savage star died last month at the age of 67.

His husband, Andre Portasio, announced that Paul had died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on 28 March.

Paul’s death certificate, which was obtained by the Express, has revealed has now revealed his cause of death was sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

The British Heart Foundation describes sudden cardiac arrhythmia as “when someone dies suddenly and unexpectedly from a cardiac arrest, but the cause of the cardiac arrest can’t be found”.

Advertisement

Paul previously suffered two heart attacks in 2002 and 2006, and suffered a third heart scare in 2014.

Paul pictured in 2008 after being awarded his MBE Fiona Hanson via PA Wire/PA Images

Mr Portasio previously said in his statement: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.”

Advertisement

He continued: “He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Following Paul’s death, Battersea Dogs Home has been “overwhelmed” with donations in his memory and has said it is now looking at a “suitably fitting way to remember the profound impact” his work on ITV’s For The Love Of Dogs had on the shelter.