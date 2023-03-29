Tributes Pour In For 'Trailblazer' Paul O'Grady Following The Death Of Lily Savage Star

The entertainment world has been paying tribute to Paul O’Grady following his unexpected death at the age of 67.

The comedian and Lily Savage star’s husband, Andre Portasio, announced that Paul had died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on Tuesday evening.

Mr Portasio said in his statement: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.”

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.”

Paul O'Grady Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images

He continued: “He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.

Many of Paul’s friends and former colleagues have been remembering him, including Carol Vorderman, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

Lorraine Kelly described him as “funny, fearless, brave, kind and wise.”

'It's impossible to overestimate what a trailblazer he was.' @RichardAArnold pays tribute to his friend and much-loved presenter Paul O'Grady. pic.twitter.com/MkusKKFISd — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 29, 2023

Such sad news. Paul O’Grady - funny, fearless, brave, kind and wise. Will be sorely missed. A really special man. — Lorraine (@reallorraine) March 29, 2023

Paul O’Grady let me stand in for him on his chat show over 15 years ago. He was always supportive, kind and just great to be around. Paul started in the pubs and working men’s clubs but finished has an icon of British TV. I’ll miss him very much. Rest in peace Paul. pic.twitter.com/uFNxC6n17d — Paddy McGuinness 💙 (@PaddyMcGuinness) March 29, 2023

Paul O’Grady was one of the nicest and kindest people I’ve ever met. Always a joy to be around and obviously, so much fun. He will be missed. Telly and friends have lost one of the best….RIP❤️ — Vernon Kay (@vernonkay) March 29, 2023

Paul O'Grady

🖤

Already giving them raucous, ripping up the rulebook, mischief making, calling it out, loving hell in heaven



Paul, what are we meant to do without you?

💔 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) March 29, 2023

Such shocking sad news about Paul O’Grady. A unique and brilliant broadcaster who brightened the nation. — Ken Bruce (@RealKenBruce) March 29, 2023

RIP Paul O'Grady, 67.

A wonderfully warm, mischievous, hilarious guy with a sublime natural talent for broadcasting and making people laugh. pic.twitter.com/afX9cTJQ45 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 29, 2023

So sad to wake to the news that Paul O’Grady has died. He was a true comedy great and his twinkly,mischievous presence will be missed by so many. RIP dear Paul. — Les Dennis (@LesDennis) March 29, 2023

Oh no, such sad news to wake up to that the magnificent Paul O’Grady has died at the age of 67. What a warm-hearted, hugely talented and funny man he was. Plus a dog-lover of course, with his brilliant show @RealPOGDogs supporting @Battersea_. Such a loss & gone too young 😔 pic.twitter.com/N8ckS1ZRsc — Charlotte Hawkins (@CharlotteHawkns) March 29, 2023

Quite shocked and saddened to wake up to the news of Paul O'Grady passing. #RipPaulOgrady. A funny man, with incredibly quick wit, who made millions laugh. — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) March 29, 2023

'I don't think there's anyone who does the job that I do that doesn't class Paul as an icon'



Danny Beard who won the RuPaul's Drag Race UK told #BBCBreakfast about his sadness at the death of Paul O'Gradyhttps://t.co/7Dq7Ppd2PH pic.twitter.com/e231nhG3O0 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) March 29, 2023

What awful news. A lovely man, always funny and a radio natural.



Paul O’Grady, TV presenter and comedian, dies aged 67 https://t.co/FuUQyv4ILc — Simon Mayo 🇺🇦 (@simonmayo) March 29, 2023

I was stood in Paul O’grady’s dressing room @TheatreRoyalNew less than 3 weeks ago! He was full of life chatting and being so wonderful as always! so so sad! And such a loss! A true showbiz entertainer! May he rest in peace ❤️ — Joe McElderry (@joemcelderry91) March 29, 2023

I am totally shocked and sad to hear the awful news that Paul O’Grady has died. An awesome talent stretching decades. From watching him as Lily Savage at the Vauxhall Tavern to sitting with him laughing backstage at West End Bares to being a guest on his @itv Paul O’Grady show… pic.twitter.com/8Q9tVYItOa — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) March 29, 2023

Paul began his career performing as his famous drag alter ego Lily Savage in the 1970s.

He later settled into a solo show as Savage that ran for eight years at London’s Royal Vauxhall Tavern, before his career as Savage took off with TV and radio appearances in character.

He went on to host The Big Breakfast, The Paul O’Grady Show, Blind Date and Blankety Blank, as well as ITV’s multi-award-winning For The Love Of Dogs.

The star’s love of animal was well-known, and he had lived in a farmhouse in Kent with his husband along with a menagerie of animals including four dogs, goats, sheep, chickens and barn owls.

Paul had been set to return to the airwaves next month to host a one-off Easter Sunday radio show on Boom Radio.

