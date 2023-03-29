Tributes Pour In For 'Trailblazer' Paul O'Grady Following The Death Of Lily Savage Star

The entertainment world has been paying tribute to Paul O’Grady following his unexpected death at the age of 67.
The comedian and Lily Savage star’s husband, Andre Portasio, announced that Paul had died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on Tuesday evening.
Mr Portasio said in his statement: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.”
“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.”
He continued: “He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.
“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.
Many of Paul’s friends and former colleagues have been remembering him, including Carol Vorderman, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.
Lorraine Kelly described him as “funny, fearless, brave, kind and wise.”
Paul began his career performing as his famous drag alter ego Lily Savage in the 1970s.
He later settled into a solo show as Savage that ran for eight years at London’s Royal Vauxhall Tavern, before his career as Savage took off with TV and radio appearances in character.
He went on to host The Big Breakfast, The Paul O’Grady Show, Blind Date and Blankety Blank, as well as ITV’s multi-award-winning For The Love Of Dogs.
The star’s love of animal was well-known, and he had lived in a farmhouse in Kent with his husband along with a menagerie of animals including four dogs, goats, sheep, chickens and barn owls.
Paul had been set to return to the airwaves next month to host a one-off Easter Sunday radio show on Boom Radio.