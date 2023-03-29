Many of Paul O’Grady’s friends and fans from the LGBTQ+ community have been paying tribute to the star following his unexpected death at the age of 67.

Before becoming a household name thanks to his hugely successful TV career, Paul was a well known figure on the LGBTQ+ scene in the 80s and 90s thanks to his drag alter ego Lily Savage.

Paul began his career by performing as Savage in the 1970s whilst working as a peripatetic care officer for Camden Council in north London.

He went on to tour northern England as part of drag duo the Playgirls, before settling into a solo show as Savage that ran for eight years at London’s legendary gay club and bar, the Royal Vauxhall Tavern between 1984 and 1992.

The club would often be the target of raids by a then homophobic police force, which Lily often found herself at the centre of as she performed on stage.

Since Paul’s death, LGBTQ+ fans have been sharing the story of one particular raid, which Paul recalled in an Instagram post many years later.

It illustrates both the horrific homophobia the queer community endured at the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis, but also the stoic response that many had to such events.

Lily Savage Alastair MuirAlastair Muir/Shutterstock

In a post from two years ago, which has been shared by fans again on social media since his death, Paul recalled: “It was 34 years ago when the cops raided the Vauxhall. I was doing the late show and within seconds the place was heaving with coppers, all of them wearing rubber gloves.

“I remember saying something like ’Well, well, looks like we’ve got help with the washing up. They made many arrests but we were a stoic lot and it was business as usual the following night.

“I was in quite a few police raids all over the country around that time. I was beginning to think it was me. In fact tyh South London Press in an extremely homophobic article called Lily a ‘lascivious act’ which I was very proud of.”

Paul O’Grady recalling being on stage as Lily Savage during an infamous homophobic police raid at @thervt at the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. What a legend #RIPPaulOGrady pic.twitter.com/uXaHIVehOD — Nick Levine (@mrnicklevine) March 29, 2023

What a fucking life led. Truly. Back when the Met stormed into the RVT for it being a gay bar, all wearing rubber gloves to “protect” themselves during the HIV crisis, Paul O’Grady was on stage as Lily and immediately quipped “Looks like we have help with the washing up!” Iconic. — Jacob 🏳️🌈 (@OhHeyJacob) March 29, 2023

Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell, has also paid tribute to Paul, and revealed that the TV star was planning to lead his forthcoming campaign for the police to apologise for their historic persecution of the LGBTQ+ community.

Peter said in a statement: “Paul wasn’t just a brilliant comedian and broadcast personality but a much admired campaigner for LGBT+ equality and animal rights. He supported my work for many decades and was a valued patron of the Peter Tatchell Foundation.

“Paul was planning to lead our forthcoming campaign for the police to apologise for their historic persecution of the LGBT+ community. We will miss him. Our sincere condolences to his partner Andre and to all who loved him.

“Paul was one of the loveliest people you could ever meet. Everyone whose lives he touched will miss him greatly, as will those who enjoyed his wit and admired his compassion.”

Many others from the LGBTQ+ community and their allies have also paid tribute to Paul’s trailblazing life...

Paul O’Grady was in the trenches fighting for our community during the HIV & AIDS epidemic, she took drag mainstream, she made our mums howl with laughter and normalised gay people on TV by being utterly vile. I can’t imagine a world without her. A truly brave and hilarious man x pic.twitter.com/Zf5ABmg9J7 — James Barr (@imjamesbarr) March 29, 2023

Before Drag Race and social media it was rare for queens to break through into mainstream media, Paul was one of the few leading the way and smashing down barriers. Everyone loved him, but he preferred animals. RIP Paul O’Grady AKA the legendary Lily Savage, you will be missed 💔 pic.twitter.com/CXwe1LsKoc — Tom Knight (@TJ_Knight) March 29, 2023

A trailblazer. Truly one of the first to make drag mainstream and to liberate the rest of the community in the process. Rest in peace Paul O’Grady. pic.twitter.com/hsE2aVndPn — Jacob 🏳️🌈 (@OhHeyJacob) March 29, 2023

Lily Savage was one of the first examples of drag culture I saw on TV. Years later, I learned how Paul O’Grady used his platform to do so much good. I had the pleasure of meeting him many times, sitting with him at the @AttitudeMag awards. He had such grace, wit and heart. 💕 pic.twitter.com/Hv8tSsyLyt — Cliff Joannou (@CliffJoannou) March 29, 2023

RIP Paul O’Grady. A true king - and queen - of entertainment. Who else could have brought drag to primetime, then become your nan’s favourite chat show host? pic.twitter.com/Es81BtpezN — Nick Levine (@mrnicklevine) March 29, 2023