Twitter Is Sharing Paul O'Grady's Best Moments, And They Prove What A Total Icon He Was

The entertainment world and LBGTQ+ community are mourning the death of a legendary performer and trailblazer following news that Paul O’Grady has died at the age of 67.

He shot to fame as the acid-tongued drag queen Lily Savage, going on to win millions of fans and a plethora of awards as a comedian, game show host, chat show compere, radio DJ, animal rights champion and bestselling author.

As tributes have poured in on social media, many have also been remembering some of Paul’s most memorable moments – and they just go to prove what an icon he was...

As Lily Savage, Paul served up more comedy moments than we can count

It’s been one of the hardest stories to produce. I’m beyond gutted that Paul O’Grady has passed away. He was my biggest inspiration both as himself & Lily Savage. Seeing him in the Palladium panto as the evil queen is something I’ll never forget. He will never be forgotten pic.twitter.com/ZTjt809dXg — James Briggs (@jamescbriggs) March 29, 2023

Lily Savage telling a story about Gaby Roslin being a stripper is one of the funniest things ever, Paul O'Grady was a genius! pic.twitter.com/7tWy07g5F4 — Lewis (@lewispringle) March 29, 2023

I love watching clips of Paul O’Grady with his good friend Liz Dawn, Corrie legend better known as Vera Duckworth.



They have such great chemistry and sad to think their generation of showbiz is disappearing from our lives forever pic.twitter.com/nc6c2lZwwP — C. (@cstsher) March 29, 2023

I’m so sorry to hear of the death of Paul O’Grady at the age of 67, he was not only extremely talented & funny but honest, a genuine star, RIP Paul.

(Here on Parkinson as Lily Savage) pic.twitter.com/2l9CoogkoW — John Pitchford🌹💙 (@Johnnypapa64) March 29, 2023

Not least when Lily got progressively drunker and drunker during a wine tasting segment live on This Morning

The iconic Lily Savage pic.twitter.com/0I0tNSVmpu — Mx Mike (They/Them) (@_MxMike) March 29, 2023

One thing that Lily and Paul had in common was that they both loved a tipple

Paul O'Grady drunk is literally all of us drunk (just excuse the f word) pic.twitter.com/Ye8atm5gBl — Rich J (@richyj1504) March 29, 2023

Lily was the most unexpectedly perfect host in Blankety Blank’s history

Can @jonbonjovi please confirm that this happened: the time he sent two glasses to Lily Savage and Cilla Black when they were on the razzle in New York. pic.twitter.com/A9CtRdjNOu — Sarah_Woolley (@Sarah_Woolley) March 29, 2023

the outtakes of Blankety Blank always have me absolutely cackling as well pic.twitter.com/1x24rHl7gQ — Liam (@LiamLambrini) March 29, 2023

Lily was also a legendary addition to The Big Breakfast, where she interviewed guests on the bed

I miss the 90s. Big Breakfast before heading off to Uni was a joy https://t.co/c2XimEjpn4 — martyn notman (@NFGmart) March 29, 2023

Every time Paul was reunited with Julian Clary was a recipe for laughs

If you’re heading to YouTube today I would v much recommend every single time Paul O’Grady interviewed Julian Clary on his teatime show, just excellent. https://t.co/wCJxoY54eE — Daniel (@sillyolddaniel) March 29, 2023

Paul’s close friendship with Cilla Black brought about many hilarious moments

Paul O'Grady and Cilla Black were HILARIOUS together, here they are causing chaos on ITV's Avenue of the Stars in 2005 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sJDmwVtDyx — Lewis (@lewispringle) March 29, 2023

Somerhing i will always remember from his @BBCRadio2 show is his love of this song - how about it @ZoeTheBall? #paulogrady

https://t.co/3uP16Ee87N — kelvin pinnock (@kelvin5385) March 29, 2023

Not least, when they teamed up with Barbara Windsor for this performance at the Royal Variety Show in 2001

One of, no THE best moment in Royal Variety history. https://t.co/zVSnArKiVX

All three reunited to twinkle, grind and pump it with a trumpet.

RIP Paul O’Grady. — ᕲᖇᘿᘺ 🍁🍂🍃 (@drew_wwwwd) March 29, 2023

His eulogy at her funeral in 2015 honoured their incomparable friendship

Paul O’Grady talking about his friendship with Cilla at her funeral is one of my favourite videos ever. I hope they put a Paul and Lily Savage statue up next to hers back home 💜 pic.twitter.com/XWdqSKGFJD — R A Y (@iamraymccormick) March 29, 2023

We bet they are having a lot of fun now they are reunited

The holy trinity of comedy and performing. Can only imagine the party Paul O’Grady, Barbara Windsor and Cilla are having now pic.twitter.com/7sYq2x69j9 — James Briggs (@jamescbriggs) March 29, 2023

Paul’s other showbiz friendships were full of joy and silliness

Even scrolling through Paul O’Grady’s Instagram – you go from him and his partner of 25 years with Regina Phong on a dodgem at Pride to him getting a blow-back off June Brown to Lily with Betty White to him looking at dogs with Camilla Parker Bowles. What a career, what a life!! pic.twitter.com/aFHWDDUFBd — Daniel (@sillyolddaniel) March 29, 2023

Paul’s teatime chat show was full of surreal star-studded moments

Remember when Mariah Carey became best friends with Buster Elvis Savage. Simpler times. Paul O’Grady’s tea time show was such chaotic fun pic.twitter.com/wjHVK0CMW4 — Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) March 29, 2023

Even if he wasn’t always sure what they were on the show to promote

Rest in Peace Paul O'Grady, forever a legend! pic.twitter.com/C49NwLkPtQ — Joanne (@imbsbbb) March 29, 2023

His For The Love Of Dogs show brought joy to millions

Sad to hear of the sudden death of Paul O’Grady, who did so much for @Battersea_ 🐶

Last met him in the summer, when he celebrated Battersea’s 150th anniversary with the then Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall who is royal patron.

RIP #PaulOGrady https://t.co/IVUOJOQ4Je pic.twitter.com/bNo5mhaQUm — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 29, 2023

Paul also used his platform to rail against the government

Paul O’Grady takes on the “Austerity Budget” live on TV in 2010…



“We should let them know that we are not taking these draconian cuts lightly”. pic.twitter.com/AQt4XcmOAG — Tides of History (@labour_history) March 29, 2023

Fans also remembered Lily’s legendary response to a homophobic police raid at a venue she performed at during the height of the AIDS epidemic

Paul O’Grady recalling being on stage as Lily Savage during an infamous homophobic police raid at @thervt at the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. What a legend #RIPPaulOGrady pic.twitter.com/uXaHIVehOD — Nick Levine (@mrnicklevine) March 29, 2023

Paul couldn’t have been more characteristically Paul when he was once asked how he’d like to be remembered...

He might not have cared, but Paul O’Grady will never be forgotten. Sleep well, icon. pic.twitter.com/3Y32PVy0hL — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) March 29, 2023

... but we will never forget the legendary entertainer and the LGBTQ+ trailblazer that he was.