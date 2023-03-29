Twitter Is Sharing Paul O'Grady's Best Moments, And They Prove What A Total Icon He Was

The entertainment world and LBGTQ+ community are mourning the death of a legendary performer and trailblazer following news that Paul O’Grady has died at the age of 67.
He shot to fame as the acid-tongued drag queen Lily Savage, going on to win millions of fans and a plethora of awards as a comedian, game show host, chat show compere, radio DJ, animal rights champion and bestselling author.
As tributes have poured in on social media, many have also been remembering some of Paul’s most memorable moments – and they just go to prove what an icon he was...
As Lily Savage, Paul served up more comedy moments than we can count
Not least when Lily got progressively drunker and drunker during a wine tasting segment live on This Morning
One thing that Lily and Paul had in common was that they both loved a tipple
Lily was the most unexpectedly perfect host in Blankety Blank’s history
Lily was also a legendary addition to The Big Breakfast, where she interviewed guests on the bed
Every time Paul was reunited with Julian Clary was a recipe for laughs
Paul’s close friendship with Cilla Black brought about many hilarious moments
Not least, when they teamed up with Barbara Windsor for this performance at the Royal Variety Show in 2001
His eulogy at her funeral in 2015 honoured their incomparable friendship
We bet they are having a lot of fun now they are reunited
Paul’s other showbiz friendships were full of joy and silliness
