Ringo Star Shuts Down 'Bulls**t' Rumours About The Beatles' Now And Then

Ringo Starr at the unveiling of Sheila E's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in July Leon Bennett via Getty Images

Earlier this month, the Fab Four released Now And Then, billed as the “final Beatles record”, which wound up giving the group their first UK number one single in more than 50 years.

Now And Then was based on a demo recorded by John Lennon in the late 1970s, and featured previously-recorded contributions from the late George Harrison, as well as newly-recorded parts by both Ringo and his bandmate Paul McCartney.

Advertisement

While AI technology was used to help separate John’s vocals on the original recording, Ringo has shut down speculation that it’s not the Imagine singer’s voice on the finished product.

The Beatles pictured together in 1966 Chris Walter via Getty Images

“There were terrible rumours that it’s not John, it’s AI, whatever bullshi t people said,” he told AARP.

“Paul and I would not have done that. It’s a beautiful song and a nice way to finally close that door.”

Advertisement

Paul previously insisted on X (formerly known as Twitter) before the song’s release: “To be clear, nothing has been artificially or synthetically created. It’s all real and we all play on it. We cleaned up some existing recordings – a process which has gone on for years.”

Been great to see such an exciting response to our forthcoming Beatles project. No one is more excited than us to be sharing something with you later in the year.



We’ve seen some confusion and speculation about it. Seems to be a lot of guess work out there. Can’t say too much… — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) June 22, 2023

Beatles bandmates Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison first tried to build a song around John’s Now And Then demo in the 1990s, around the time they put together Beatles tracks like Real Love and Free As A Bird.

However, they initially discarded these plans due to the poor quality of John’s recording. George’s guitar tracks recorded during these sessions were used on the version of Now And Then that was released this month.

While the song proved popular commercially, it received a somewhat mixed reception from critics when it was first unveiled.