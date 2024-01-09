Love Island Producer Reveals The 1 Regular Feature That's Been Axed For All Stars Series

The cast of Love Island: All Stars Joel Anderson/ITV

Love Island bosses have revealed one key part of the show won’t be returning for the upcoming All Stars series.

Executive producer Mike Spencer told The Mirror, the Islanders won’t be taking part in the annual Casa Amor twist, as a “reactive” measure given that the contestants have already done the show once before.

“These Islanders have done it all before so we have to be one step ahead of them,” he explained.

Mike also pointed out that the Casa Amor format “doesn’t really work” for a shorter five-week series “because you need time to bed in, get to know each other, see if they are for you and if you want to switch it up”.

ITV/Shutterstock

“I think you don’t need the element of bringing a massive influx of new islanders in. That is good for an eight-week run but you don’t need it for this,” he insisted.

“This is going to be more intense and people will fall for each other quicker.”

However, that doesn’t mean Love Island viewers don’t have different twists to look forward to, with the producer teasing: “This gives us the chance to shake it up and bring new Islanders into the mix in new ways.

“We have four hidden single beds in the lounge, so make of that what you will.”

Love Island host Maya Jama is back for this new special series

Over the years, Love Island has made a number of twists to its regular formats, including the removal of a task involving social media posts from viewers, as changes were made to the show’s welfare protocol.

A total of 12 contestants from across Love Island’s time on our screens will be returning to the villa in South Africa next week, when the first ever All Stars series gets underway.

These include fan-favourites like Liberty Poole, Kaz Kamwi, Chris Taylor, Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel.

Completing the line-up are Anton Danyluk, Hannah Elizabeth, Luis Morrison, Mitchel Taylor, Jake Cornish, Georgia Harrison and Demi Jones.