Love Island's Food Challenge Is Too Much For Fans To Stomach

There was an unwelcome visitor for many Love Island fans during Monday’s episode, after the infamous food-swapping challenge made its return.
Many viewers of the ITV2 reality show could not stomach the sight of the Islanders’ latest antics, as they faced the Spit The Roast trial.
The challenge saw each of the couples being tasked with assembling a roast dinner from separate ingredients without using their hands.
This meant the Islanders therefore had to swap items like vegetables and gravy by spitting them into each other’s mouths.
With slow-mo shots of the heaving, projectiling and the spitting of food, it really wasn’t what many wanted to watch...
Many also pointed out that the challenge felt “tone deaf” given the on-going pandemic – although, we should point out that the Islanders are regularly tested for Covid.
Elsewhere in the episode, Rachel Finni was dumped from the Island after the latest recoupling.
She had to leave the villa after newcomer Teddy Soares decided to couple up with Faye Winter.
She said: “I genuinely feel like I had a connection with Teddy and I was excited to see where it went so it was definitely surprising.
“But I’m so excited for Faye and I’m happy she’s finally got a guy she’s into and she can continue her journey.”
Teddy and Faye were later seen sharing their first proper kiss on the terrace.
Love Island continues on Tuesday at 9pm on ITV2.