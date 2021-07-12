Yes, The Love Islanders Did Actually Get To Watch The Football

They might be holed up in a villa in Mallorca, but the Love Island lot still got the opportunity to cheer on England during the squad’s Euro 2020 final match against Italy on Sunday night.
Producers made the decision to allow the contestants watch the game, despite them having been kept in the dark about the tournament since entering the villa at the end of last month.
A clip of the group supporting the Three Lions was shown on Sunday night’s Aftersun, which aired following the game.
It saw Chloe Burrows receive a text that read: “Islanders, tonight you will be able to watch the England football team play Italy in the final of the European Championship! #ItsComingHome.”
The group then gathered around a screen in the living room to watch the action unfold.
Following the match’s conclusion, which saw England lose 3-2 on penalties, Liberty Poole was interviewed by host Laura Whitmore on Aftersun, where she admitted the guys in the villa were “gutted” with the result.
“All the girls are like: ‘What’s going on?’ – but the guys are gutted.
“It was nice to watch. Obviously the girls were just trying to make guesses and have a joke throughout the commentary. But the lads were proper into it. Jake was chanting all the way through it.”
Love Island continues on Monday at 9pm on ITV2.