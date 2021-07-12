Yes, The Love Islanders Did Actually Get To Watch The Football

They might be holed up in a villa in Mallorca, but the Love Island lot still got the opportunity to cheer on England during the squad’s Euro 2020 final match against Italy on Sunday night.

Producers made the decision to allow the contestants watch the game, despite them having been kept in the dark about the tournament since entering the villa at the end of last month.

A clip of the group supporting the Three Lions was shown on Sunday night’s Aftersun, which aired following the game.