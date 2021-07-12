They put up a valiant effort throughout the tournament, but unfortunately the England squad was defeated during the final Euro 2020 game on Sunday night, with Italy coming out on top.

After the match, football fans were lamenting the result, while also expressing their pride and admiration for the England squad for lasting as long as they did in the Euros this time around.

This included a number of positive messages for the team from celebrity supporters on social media, too.

Following the result, Adele posted a rare picture of herself in an England strip, telling the players that while the result didn’t fall in their favour, they “brought our game home and brought us all together”.