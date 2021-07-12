They put up a valiant effort throughout the tournament, but unfortunately the England squad was defeated during the final Euro 2020 game on Sunday night, with Italy coming out on top.
After the match, football fans were lamenting the result, while also expressing their pride and admiration for the England squad for lasting as long as they did in the Euros this time around.
This included a number of positive messages for the team from celebrity supporters on social media, too.
Following the result, Adele posted a rare picture of herself in an England strip, telling the players that while the result didn’t fall in their favour, they “brought our game home and brought us all together”.
Ant and Dec also joked: “Don’t worry about coming up slightly short, we’ve done it for years!
“Thanks for giving us all something to believe in after such a dark time. You have all been inspirational.”
Celebrity chef and all-round national treasure Nigella Lawson tweeted: “Thank you Gareth, thank you lads. You made us proud.”
Award-winning British musicians Dua Lipa and Dave both had messages of support for the squad on their Instagram stories.
Meanwhile, UK stars like Orlando Bloom, Holly Willoughby and Giggs all praised the team in tweets and Instagram posts:
A string of British footballers past and present also weighed in on England’s performance on Saturday night, with Gary Lineker, Rio Ferdinand and Michael Owen among those to speak out in support of the team:
UK prime minister Boris Johnson also said: “Gareth Southgate and his squad played like heroes. They have done the nation proud and deserve great credit.”