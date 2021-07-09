Gary Lineker Issues Plea To England Fans Ahead Of Euro 2020 Final

Gary Lineker has begged England fans not to boo the Italian national anthem during Sunday’s Euro 2020 final. England fans at Wembley came in for criticism after the team’s historic 2-1 win against Denmark during Wednesday’s semi final, when they booed the Danish anthem. The Match Of The Day host has now pleaded with those who are attending Sunday’s game not to repeat the scenes of earlier in the week.

Marc Atkins via Getty Images Gary Lineker

In a post on Twitter, he wrote: “If you’re lucky enough to get a ticket for the final, please, please don’t boo the Italian anthem.” He explained: “A/ It’s an absolute belter and worth listening to. B/ It’s bloody rude, disrespectful and utterly classless.”

If you’re lucky enough to get a ticket for the final, please, please don’t boo the Italian anthem. A/ It’s an absolute belter and worth listening to. B/ It’s bloody rude, disrespectful and utterly classless. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 8, 2021