Gary Lineker Issues Plea To England Fans Ahead Of Euro 2020 Final

Gary Lineker has begged England fans not to boo the Italian national anthem during Sunday’s Euro 2020 final.
England fans at Wembley came in for criticism after the team’s historic 2-1 win against Denmark during Wednesday’s semi final, when they booed the Danish anthem.
The Match Of The Day host has now pleaded with those who are attending Sunday’s game not to repeat the scenes of earlier in the week.
In a post on Twitter, he wrote: “If you’re lucky enough to get a ticket for the final, please, please don’t boo the Italian anthem.”
He explained: “A/ It’s an absolute belter and worth listening to. B/ It’s bloody rude, disrespectful and utterly classless.”
UEFA charged England over the boos in the stadium on Wednesday, while disciplinary proceedings were opened over England fans letting off flares inside the venue.
England were also charged after a laser was shown in Denmark’s goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel’s eyes before Kane struck his spot-kick.
According to Eurosport, the Three Lions are likely to be hit with fines for the offences.
Meanwhile David Beckham, Adele and Dua Lipa were among the famous faces celebrating England’s historic win on Wednesday.
Gareth Southgate’s men will play Italy on Sunday – England’s first major international final since the 1966 World Cup.