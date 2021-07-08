Jacob Rees Mogg Attempted To Recite John Barnes’ World In Motion Rap And Everyone Had The Same Reaction

Whether it’s been renditions of Sweet Caroline in the stands, or Atomic Kittenreleasing a reworked version of Whole Again, there’s been plenty of incredible musical moments during Euro 2020.
However, one contribution that no-one expected – or indeed asked for – came as football fever swept through the House Of Commons on Thursday, following England’s historic semi-final win against Denmark.
The moment in question saw Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg attempting to recite John Barnes’ rap from New Order’s World In Motion.
Yep, not a sentence we thought we’d be writing today, but here we are.
Speaking in his usual drawl, the end result was, well, watch for yourself...
Needless to say there was plenty of reaction online...
Football fans, however, were much more taken with Atomic Kitten’s live TV performance of Southgate You’re The One (Football’s Coming Home Again).
The trio appeared on Crouchy’s Year-Late Euros: Live on Wednesday, following the re-recording of their classic hit Whole Again, which has been turned into a chant by England fans.