Atomic Kitten Performed Southgate You're The One On Live TV And People Were Absolutely Living For It

As if England’s win at the Euro 2020 semi final wasn’t enough, there was another historic moment later in the evening courtesy of Atomic Kitten.
The girlband reunited for their first live TV performance of Southgate You’re The One (Football’s Coming Home Again), following the Three Lions’ 2-1 defeat against Denmark.
Tommy Kitts, as we shall be referring to them henceforth, appeared on Crouchy’s Year-Late Euros: Live following the re-recording of their classic hit Whole Again, which has been turned into a chant by England fans.
And after an evening of jubilance and celebration, it was the perfect way to round off the night, as many people online agreed....
Tommy Kitts, who are made up of Natasha Hamilton, Liz McClarnon and Jenny Frost, only recorded the new version of the song on Monday.
Jenny revealed on Instagram that she was on a beach in Ibiza on Monday when she had a video call with Natasha and Liz about reworking the track and quickly headed to a recording studio on the Spanish island before jetting home.
The band said in a joint statement: “It’s been a whirlwind couple of days, but we are super excited and grateful to be able to contribute to the awesome energy and patriotism that is filling the England streets with this version of Whole Again.
“Totally inspired by the England football fans in support of Gareth Southgate and the super talented England football team, we will be singing loud and proud ‘Football’s Coming Home!’”
Whole Again was originally released back in 2001 and marked the group’s first number one UK single.
It became a chant for England fans as the team progressed to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and has been a firm favourite ever since.