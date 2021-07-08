Atomic Kitten Performed Southgate You're The One On Live TV And People Were Absolutely Living For It

As if England’s win at the Euro 2020 semi final wasn’t enough, there was another historic moment later in the evening courtesy of Atomic Kitten. The girlband reunited for their first live TV performance of Southgate You’re The One (Football’s Coming Home Again), following the Three Lions’ 2-1 defeat against Denmark. Tommy Kitts, as we shall be referring to them henceforth, appeared on Crouchy’s Year-Late Euros: Live following the re-recording of their classic hit Whole Again, which has been turned into a chant by England fans.

And after an evening of jubilance and celebration, it was the perfect way to round off the night, as many people online agreed....

I'm watching BBC1 where Atomic Kitten are singing Football's Coming Home Again live on Crouchy's show and it's truly abysmal and I've never been happier. — Sophie Heawood (@heawood) July 7, 2021

Atomic Kitten on Crouchy singing the Southgate song! What a way to round off a truly memorable evening 🤣🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️ #footballscominghome — Paul Hunsdon (@Hunsy1969) July 7, 2021

Have to say I've come late to it, but Crouchy's Year Late Euros is my guilty pleasure. Now with added Atomic Kitten! #EURO2020 ITV2 on BBC1 — PhilipGlanville (@PhilipGlanville) July 7, 2021

If someone had said 18 months ago that Atomic Kitten would be singing ‘Southgate’s Coming Home Again’ on a BBC show presented by Peter Crouch. Taking a punt here - you might not have believed them. 🤷‍♂️ — Paul Berry (@paulberry2303) July 7, 2021

I’m not sure if this is some parallel universe I’m living in but I’ve just watched Atomic Kitten singing about Gareth Southgate turning them on, on a programme presented by Peter Crouch. Pure madness/brilliance all in one — Adam Morgan (@Adam_Morgs) July 7, 2021

Am I living in a parallel universe? Atomic Kitten singing “Southgate you’re the one, you still turn me on” to the tune of Whole Again on Crouchy’s Year Late Euros. What is going on? #ENG#crouchysyearlateeuros — Francesca 🌙 (@francescajayne_) July 7, 2021

Never ever thought I’d ever say this but truly joyful to see Atomic Kitten #crouchysyearlateeuros#historic#FootballsComingHomeAgainpic.twitter.com/I4oGzq0QZd — Sanjeeta Bains (@SanjeetaBains) July 7, 2021

sadly mine is in bed and missed Atomic Kitten reprising "Whole Again" ("Football's Coming Home Again") on Peter Crouch's show. Iconic. — Madeleine Davies (@MadsDavies) July 7, 2021

I bet them Tommy Kitts gewls are circling everything in the Argos catalogue they want for Christmas with the royalties about to come their way…. — HUNSNET (@officialhunsnet) July 7, 2021

Whatever happens tonight, at least Atomic Kitten are getting a new loft — little car carrying a football (@SophLouiseHall) July 7, 2021