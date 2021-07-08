Susanna Reid wasn’t about to let her co-host Alastair Campbell bring Good Morning Britain viewers back down to earth following England’s Euro 2020 semi-final win on Thursday morning.

Alastair, who is a guest presenter on the ITV morning show, was accused of spoiling the mood with his decidedly measured tone.

After congratulating the England side on their 2-1 victory over Denmark, he criticised the decision to award the home side a penalty, which ultimately led the Three Lions to victory.

Alastair also said there were echoes of England’s Euro 1996 semi-final, which they famously lost to Germany.