Susanna Reid wasn’t about to let her co-host Alastair Campbell bring Good Morning Britain viewers back down to earth following England’s Euro 2020 semi-final win on Thursday morning.
Alastair, who is a guest presenter on the ITV morning show, was accused of spoiling the mood with his decidedly measured tone.
After congratulating the England side on their 2-1 victory over Denmark, he criticised the decision to award the home side a penalty, which ultimately led the Three Lions to victory.
Alastair also said there were echoes of England’s Euro 1996 semi-final, which they famously lost to Germany.
However, Susanna was having none of it and declared it the best football match she’d ever seen live.
When Alastair then began to pay tribute to the Danes, he was stopped in his tracks by Susanna and co-host Kate Garraway.
“You’re like Kasper Schmeichel, any little bit of joy trying to get in the back of the net you’re there trying to stop it,” Susanna told him.
Viewers were similarly unimpressed…
Meanwhile David Beckham, Adele and Dua Lipa were among the famous faces celebrating England’s historic win.
Adele shared a video of her brilliant reaction to the moment England captain Harry Kane fired in the winning goal.
Sharing a clip on her Instagram, the singer can be seen jumping around her living room and screaming – first in horror when Kane’s penalty was saved, and then in delight when the ball rebounded off keeper Kasper Schmeichel and the captain managed to find the net.
Gareth Southgate’s men will play Italy on Sunday – England’s first major international final since the 1966 World Cup.
Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.