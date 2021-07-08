It’s happening. England will face Italy in the Three Lion’s first ever European Championship final this Sunday with millions tuning in around the country – and the world – to see Gareth’s boys put in their best shot at victory.

If not at the doorstep yet, football is very much on the bus home – though we’ll be allowed to stay in the pub for 45 minutes longer if the match goes to time or penalties, Boris Johnson has confirmed.

Memories of 1966 very much hang in the air, though this England squad insist they are focused on future glory – not the past. And whatever the outcome, Gareth Southgate knows it’ll be a momentous occasion this time round.

“England matches bring families and communities together,” he told BBC Sports. “They are matches that you remember where you were and some of the nicest messages you get are that people appreciate how the players have been – that they feel they can connect with them – they should be very proud of that.”

Want to be there for a potentially history-making night? In no particular order, here are some of the best big screens to watch the game across England.

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road, North-east London

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road in Walthamstow, London, have been showing all the major games and spots are available to book online in advance. There are screens indoors and outdoors and you can expect to get a seat, something to eat, and plenty of beers.

Address: Signature Brew Unit 15 Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, London E17 5QJ

The Belfry Hotel & Resort, North Warwickshire

The Belfry Hotel & Resort The Belfry Hotel & Resort

Just 20 minutes from Birmingham, the Belfry Hotel & Resort in Sutton Coldfield, North Warwickshire, has partnered with Camden Town Brewery to launch a pop-up outdoor bar. The large space offers a spaced out venue to enjoy the Euros and other sporting events this summer. Walk-in tables are available, or call the venue for more details on 01675 238600.

Address: The Belfry Hotel & Resort, Lichfield Rd, Sutton Coldfield, North Warwickshire, B76 9PR.

Hall & Woodhouse, Berkshire, Sussex and Hampshire

Tim Ireland

Not a fan of the rain? Not a problem. Pub chain Hall & Woodhouse has transformed some of its outdoor heated marquees into relaxed and seated settings to watch the game from. Tables can be pre-booked in advance.

Five Points Brewery & Taproom, East London

Five Points Brewery & Taproom Five Points Brewery & Taproom

Five Points has been screening the Euros every Thursday to Sunday, plus major matches on other days (including England Vs Denmark). Matchday tickets cost £5 for a guaranteed seat, and include a complimentary first drink. A limited number of walk-ins will be available, but booking is recommended.

Address: 61 Mare St, Hackney, London E8 4RG

Multistories, Leeds

Multistories Multistories

With space for up to 350 people at a time, the Multistories pop-up in Leeds is the place to go if you want a slice of stadium atmosphere. There’s food and drink via a number of local vendors, all served via table service, and at half time, you can soak up views of the Leeds skyline. Booking online is recommended.

Address: Level 8 Citi Park in the Merrion Centre, Merrion Way, Leeds LS2 8BT

Paddyparks, Newcastle and London

Paddy Power has set up two “Paddy Parks” fan zones in Newcastle and London. Both venues are free to enter, but fans must book tickets in advance.

Address: Riverside, Quayside, Neptune House, 1 Close, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 3RQ or Flat Iron Square, London Bridge, Union St, London SE1 1TD.

Pop Brixton, South London

Pop Brixton Pop Brixton

Pop Brixton has been showing every game on a decent 2m x 3.5m screen. Guests can expect a range of local craft beers from around south London, plus street food from Baba G’s, Halo Burger, Mama’s Jerk, Whisht and more. A limited number of walk-ins will be available, but booking is recommended.

Address: 49 Brixton Station Rd, London, SW9 8PQ

Bowlers Exhibition Centre, Manchester

Bowlers Exhibition Centre Bowlers Exhibition Centre

Bowlers Exhibition Centre claims to be hosting the “biggest socially distanced live screening in Manchester”. The venue is under cover, making it a great option if you’re worried about rain, but you’ll still feel spread out, with individual areas marked out for groups of six. Tickets must be purchased in advance.