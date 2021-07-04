It’s 25 years since the Spice Girls ‘zigazig ah-d’ their way into our hearts with the release of Wannabe – and the fabulous five are still influencing us today.
‘Girl Power’ – though dismissed by some as a frivolous attempt at feminism – really did introduce a generation of girls to the concept of sisterhood. Mel C proved girls could wear football shirts. Mel B refused to be quiet. Geri refused to be well-behaved. Emma and Posh, while more traditionally sweet and stylish, showed you can be both of those things and successful... if you wannabe.
True, Emmeline Pankhurst may have balked at the Prince Charles bum pinching incident, but nevertheless, the quintet put girls at number one, which was no mean feat in the nineties.
Feminism may have evolved beyond their lairy brand of empowerment, but there’s one thing we’re still clinging onto, and that’s their style.
From joggers and crop tops to chunky trainers, here’s hard evidence that Spice Girls-inspired 90s fashion is viva forever.
There’s those two bits of hair....
Remember when Emma used to pull strands of hair out of her bunches and we all did the same? Celebs are giving it another go in 2021. Sheridan Smith opted for soft bangs with her up do at the Brit Awards, and then there’s die-hard 90s stan Billie Piper who revived those two little strands of hair at the BAFTAs. Middle partings mandatory, obviously.
And chunky trainers
The band loved chunky trainers in the 90s (well, apart from Posh) and whenever we ease our toes into the comfy footwear now, we whisper them a little thanks. Admittedly, our platforms aren’t *quite* as high.
Joggers and crop tops
We can thank Mel C for being a pioneer of athleisure. Exhibit A shows our favourite sporty lady at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards, wearing her trademark crop top and joggers (or sweatpants, as our American friends would say). Exhibit B is an outfit currently on sale at Asos. Thanks to lockdown, Mel C’s comfy look has well and truly had a renaissance.
The union jack dress
Geri Halliwell’s 1997 Union Jack dress is undoubtably the most iconic costume in Brit Awards history – and it’s still being celebrated today. Dua Lipa paid homage to the dress during her performance in this year’s show, with a nod to Mel B’s 90s leopard print, too.
Queen of the two piece
Mel B is perhaps best remembered for her love of leopard print, but really, she deserves more recognition for her deft donning of the matchy-matchy two piece. Oh, and wearing bras/bikini tops as outerwear. Those zoomers wearing halter wrap tops this summer (aka boob slings) have a lot to thank her for.
Oh, and Posh is an actual designer now
Last but not least, we need to pay homage to Victoria Beckham. No, we’re not wearing heels and teeny tiny black dresses anymore (we had enough of those in the nouties, thank you very much) but now that Posh Spice is a bona fide designer, who’s really having the last laugh?