It’s 25 years since the Spice Girls ‘zigazig ah-d’ their way into our hearts with the release of Wannabe – and the fabulous five are still influencing us today.

‘Girl Power’ – though dismissed by some as a frivolous attempt at feminism – really did introduce a generation of girls to the concept of sisterhood. Mel C proved girls could wear football shirts. Mel B refused to be quiet. Geri refused to be well-behaved. Emma and Posh, while more traditionally sweet and stylish, showed you can be both of those things and successful... if you wannabe.

True, Emmeline Pankhurst may have balked at the Prince Charles bum pinching incident, but nevertheless, the quintet put girls at number one, which was no mean feat in the nineties.

Feminism may have evolved beyond their lairy brand of empowerment, but there’s one thing we’re still clinging onto, and that’s their style.

From joggers and crop tops to chunky trainers, here’s hard evidence that Spice Girls-inspired 90s fashion is viva forever.

There’s those two bits of hair....

Getty Billie Piper at the 2021 BAFTAs, Emma Bunton in 1997 and Sheridan Smith at the 2021 Brit Awards.

Remember when Emma used to pull strands of hair out of her bunches and we all did the same? Celebs are giving it another go in 2021. Sheridan Smith opted for soft bangs with her up do at the Brit Awards, and then there’s die-hard 90s stan Billie Piper who revived those two little strands of hair at the BAFTAs. Middle partings mandatory, obviously.

And chunky trainers

John StantonWireImage Spice Girls during a performance and press event in Bali, 1997.

The band loved chunky trainers in the 90s (well, apart from Posh) and whenever we ease our toes into the comfy footwear now, we whisper them a little thanks. Admittedly, our platforms aren’t *quite* as high.

Joggers and crop tops

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images/ASOS Getty/ASOS

We can thank Mel C for being a pioneer of athleisure. Exhibit A shows our favourite sporty lady at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards, wearing her trademark crop top and joggers (or sweatpants, as our American friends would say). Exhibit B is an outfit currently on sale at Asos. Thanks to lockdown, Mel C’s comfy look has well and truly had a renaissance.

The union jack dress

Dave Benett / Getty Images Geri Horner (nee Halliwell) in 1997 and Dua Lipa in 2021.

Geri Halliwell’s 1997 Union Jack dress is undoubtably the most iconic costume in Brit Awards history – and it’s still being celebrated today. Dua Lipa paid homage to the dress during her performance in this year’s show, with a nod to Mel B’s 90s leopard print, too.

Queen of the two piece

Getty/HuffPost UK Mel B, performing in the 90s.

Mel B is perhaps best remembered for her love of leopard print, but really, she deserves more recognition for her deft donning of the matchy-matchy two piece. Oh, and wearing bras/bikini tops as outerwear. Those zoomers wearing halter wrap tops this summer (aka boob slings) have a lot to thank her for.

Oh, and Posh is an actual designer now

Gareth Cattermole/BFC via Getty Images Victoria Beckham show during London Fashion Week February 2020