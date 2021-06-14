Spice Girls Announce First New Music In Over A Decade Ahead Of Wannabe's 25th Anniversary

The Spice Girls are set to release their first new material in over a decade to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough single Wannabe. Next month marks a quarter of a century since the Spice Girls burst onto the scene with their debut single, and to mark the occasion, they’re launching a new social media campaign and unveiling a new EP. To coincide with the anniversary on 8 July, the band is launching the #IAmASpiceGirl campaign, inviting fans to share their stories. Perhaps more excitingly, they’re also releasing the Wannabe25 EP, featuring brand new material.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images The Spice Girls – minus Victoria Beckham – performing in 2019

As well as a remix of Wannabe, the EP will also feature the song’s original demo and the previously-unheard demo of a song called Feed Your Love. Feed Your Love did briefly leak online in 2016 as a 40-second snippet, but this will mark the first time fans have been able to hear the track in its entirety. In a joint statement, the group said: “The Spice Girls belong to everyone and that’s why we want to mark 25 years of Wannabe by celebrating our incredible fans.” Wannabe25 will be available to stream from 9 July, with vinyls and cassettes going on sale on 23 July.

Spice Girls Wannabe25 will feature the never-before-heard track Feed Your Love

The Spice Girls last officially released new music in 2007, ahead of their Return Of The Spice Girls tour. As well as the Children In Need single Headlines (Friendship Never Ends), they also debuted the new song Voodoo, which appeared on their greatest hits album.

Fiona Hanson - PA Images via Getty Images The Spice Girls on stage at the 1997 Brit Awards