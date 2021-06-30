Mel C Will Be 'Very Cross' If The Spice Girls Don't Reunite Again

Mel C has reignited hopes of another Spice Girls reunion, admitting she will be “very cross” if they don’t get back together again.
The iconic girl group reformed (minus Victoria Beckham) for a UK stadium tour in 2019, seven years after they were last seen on stage together at the London Olympics closing ceremony.
Following the success of the Spice World 2019 tour, Mel said she wants to be back performing with Emma Bunton, Mel B and Geri Horner again “as soon as we can”.
Speaking on the Celebrity Search Engine podcast about another Spice Girls tour, she said: “I can’t speak for everybody but if it was down to me, as soon as we can, we will.
“The success of the shows in 2019 and just how much we loved it, we have to do it. If we don’t do it, I’ll be very, very cross!”
Mel also played down persistent speculation the Spice Girls had been approached to perform at Glastonbury.
She said: “The absolute dream! I would love to play Glastonbury, in fact all the girls would. But yeah, haven’t yet had that call.”
Earlier this month, it was announced the band is set to release their first new material in over a decade to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough single Wannabe.
To coincide with the anniversary on 8 July, they’re also releasing the Wannabe25 EP, featuring the previously-unheard demo of a song called Feed Your Love.
Feed Your Love did briefly leak online in 2016 as a 40-second snippet, but this will mark the first time fans have been able to hear the track in its entirety.
In a joint statement, the group said: “The Spice Girls belong to everyone and that’s why we want to mark 25 years of Wannabe by celebrating our incredible fans.”
Wannabe25 will be available to stream from 9 July, with vinyls and cassettes going on sale on 23 July.
