OK, so it’s not coming home, but what a night it was. England’s Euro 2020 final match against Italy was full of excitement and emotion before the squad ultimately lost out on taking home the trophy in a tense penalty shootout. With the nation on tenterhooks for over two hours on Sunday, there were plenty of moments that you might have missed while you were swept up in the absolute rollercoaster of the game... 1. The Tiny Car bearing the colours of the Pride flag

TINY CAR SAID GAY RIGHTS pic.twitter.com/UuOagshJan — Ryan Love (@RyanJL74) July 11, 2021

2. This celebration between David Beckham and Tom Cruise after Shaw’s goal

David Beckham and Tom Cruise#Euro2020Finalpic.twitter.com/2dVSR3HIvm — THE NBA Hustle 🏀 (@TheNBAHustle) July 11, 2021

3. And this sweet reaction from Prince George

Prince George having the time of his life. pic.twitter.com/JtukgtRQ63 — Gert's Royals (@Gertsroyals) July 11, 2021

4. Kate Moss was also there cheering on the lads

Nevermind what’s happening on the pitch, Kate Moss is looking fucking fabulous tonight pic.twitter.com/a2sKQLpHYy — Alice(Amy Billie Di Dusty Estele M Nina Tina)Baker (@MsAliceBaker) July 11, 2021

5. There were some truly excellent costumes

Do you ever watch a meme being born in real time. pic.twitter.com/LHVu6mOG9Z — Meg Linehan (@itsmeglinehan) July 11, 2021

6. An absolute legend

7. One fan managing to make his way onto the pitch

8. This emotional moment

Laurence Griffiths via Getty Images

9. And this one

Eddie Keogh - The FA via Getty Images

10. And also this one ❤️

Kalvin Phillips runs to console Bukayo Saka after his penalty miss ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0Of0ZfBsLC — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) July 12, 2021

11. Kane admitting that the loss hurts 💔

"We should be proud, we should hold out heads up high... but of course it's going to hurt now." https://t.co/dxIEr6G0no#ITAENG#Euro2020Final#bbceuro2020pic.twitter.com/Fkp23WrpGE — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 11, 2021

12. Southgate taking responsibility for the outcome of the penalty shootout

13. And finally, Kane finally being reunited with his wife Kate after weeks spent apart