NEWS
11/07/2021 22:58 BST

Euro 2020: 21 Stunning Photos From Wembley To Lift Your Spirits

We still love you, Gareth.

Even in England’s defeat and heartbreak at Wembley there were still these moments of sheer pride and joy. 

And as the Observer’s Andrew Rawnsley wrote early on Sunday, this England team have brought us all so much more than football: 

“If England win tonight, Gareth Southgate and his players will be national heroes. If they lose, they will still have given the country much to admire and think about. That can’t be hijacked from them, even by a thief as shameless as Boris Johnson.”

DeFodi Images via Getty Images

English fans with red smoke prior to the final.

Alex Pantling via Getty Images

England fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere on Wembley Way.

Michael Regan - UEFA via Getty Images

Gareth Southgate makes his way towards the dressing room.

Laurence Griffiths via Getty Images

The Red Arrows perform a flyover above Wembley.

ANDY RAIN via Getty Images

Luke Shaw (R) celebrates after scoring the first goal, the fastest ever goal in a Euros final. 

Michael Regan - UEFA via Getty Images

Luke Shaw celebrates with Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips and Kieran Trippier after scoring their side’s first goal.

Andrew Matthews - PA Images via Getty Images
England fans celebrate as Shaw scores.

England fans celebrate as Shaw scores.

 

Michael Regan - UEFA via Getty Images

Luke Shaw celebrates with Mason Mount and Kalvin Phillips after scoring their side’s first goal.

Kieran Cleeves - PA Images via Getty Images

The scene in Vinegar Yard, London after Shaw’s goal.

via Associated Press

England fans celebrate the first goal as they gather at Luna Springs in Birmingham.

Darrian Traynor via Getty Images

England fans celebrate the first goal while watching at the The Charles Dickens Tavern in Melbourne, Australia. 

Ashley Western - PA Images via Getty Images

An England fan at BOXPARK Croydon reacts as they watch the final.

 

Nick Potts - PA Images via Getty Images

Italy’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo and England’s Mason Mount in action.

FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA via Getty Images

England’s John Stones vies for the header with Italy’s forward Ciro Immobile.

Leon Neal via Getty Images

Football fans react to a live broadcast of the final in the Oxford Arms pub in Camden, London. 

via Associated Press

William, Kate and their son George applaud during the ceremony before kickoff. 

NIKLAS HALLE'N via Getty Images

England fans cheer outside Wembley Stadium.

Nick Potts - PA Images via Getty Images

A pitch invader is chased by stewards.

Michael Regan - UEFA via Getty Images

Gareth Southgate gives instructions to his players as Jack Grealish comes on as a substitute.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA via Getty Images

Gareth Southgate controls the ball.

Paul Ellis - Pool via Getty Images
Players of England watch from the halfway line during the penalty shoot out.

