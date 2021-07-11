England Team Receive Video Call From Tom Cruise – But Gareth Southgate Misses It For The Best Reason

Tom Cruise had a FaceTime call with the England team ahead their historic match at the Euro 2020 final, captain Harry Kane has revealed. The Mission Impossible star wished the Three Lions good luck ahead of taking on Italy at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Speaking to BBC Radio 5Live, Harry revealed: “Obviously we have had ex-players and people get in touch. “We actually had Tom Cruise get in touch yesterday evening, you get everyone who loves football.

Eddie Keogh - The FA via Getty Images Players of England pose for a team photograph prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship semi-final

“The majority of people in the world love football, so it’s great to have all that support not just in England but across the world, so it’s been a great time for all of us. “We’ve enjoyed every moment of it so we’re just looking forward to hopefully finishing the job.”

Neil Mockford via Getty Images Tom Cruise

Harry continued: “We were fortunate enough to have a watch of one of his films so I think he was over here in the UK and he just dialled in and FaceTimed us just to wish us the best as a group so that was nice of him. “I’m not sure if he will be there at the final or not but football is such a big part of the world and it’s nice to have that support from all different types of businesses I guess.” Manager Gareth Southgate missed out on the call, however, as he was too busy watching videos of the opposition ahead of the final.

UEFA via Getty Images Gareth Southgate