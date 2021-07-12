Love Island superfan Margot Robbie has revealed she’s not letting a little thing like not being in the country stop her from keeping up with this year’s series.
The Australian actor has made no secret of her Love Island obsession in the past, and told The Mirror that despite currently being in the US, she’s making sure she tunes in to watch the ITV2 reality show “every night”.
And two weeks in, Margot has said she already has her faves, telling the tabloid: “I love Liberty. She is my favourite, for sure.
“It’s incredible how much you care about these people you have never met.”
Margot’s comments came less than a week after she celebrated her 31st birthday in style, with an outdoor bash inspired by the hit reality show.
Although the Harley Quinn star is currently taking a break from Instagram, photos from her Love Island-esque birthday party were shared by model Kelly Gale, including a swimwear dress code, a heart-shaped ice sculpture and novelty inflatables.
Last year, Margot made headlines when she was caught on camera gleefully meeting former Love Island contestants at the Birds Of Prey premiere in London.
After posing for snaps with the group, it was revealed she later slid into Lucie Donlan’s DMs to invite the group back to a post-film event, which later saw them heading back to her apartment for an after-party.
Love Island finally returned to our screens two weeks ago, following an extended absence of almost 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.