Love Island superfan Margot Robbie has revealed she’s not letting a little thing like not being in the country stop her from keeping up with this year’s series.

The Australian actor has made no secret of her Love Island obsession in the past, and told The Mirror that despite currently being in the US, she’s making sure she tunes in to watch the ITV2 reality show “every night”.

And two weeks in, Margot has said she already has her faves, telling the tabloid: “I love Liberty. She is my favourite, for sure.

“It’s incredible how much you care about these people you have never met.”