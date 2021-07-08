Love Island's Aaron And Sharon In Awkward Split Amid Fall Out From 'Fake' Row

Less than two weeks into the new series of Love Island, one couple has already called time on their relationship.
Aaron Francis dumped Sharon Gaffka during Wenesday night’s episode of the ITV2 reality show, after the fallout from the “fake” row continued.
Aaron had not been happy with the way Sharon had reacted after Hugo Hammond said he didn’t like girls with “fake personality and looks” the previous evening.
After going on dates with new arrivals Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford, Aaron pulled Sharon for a chat about their relationship.
He said: “I wanted to chat to you yesterday. After yesterday, I didn’t really like the way you reacted to everything.”
Sharon responded: “From my perspective, you weren’t in the conversation. So when I was talking to him I wasn’t yelling.”
Aaron said: “Personally, I do prefer someone a lot more chilled. We get on really well, that’s pretty clear.
“But I do feel like there were a few red flags about. Can I see this working long-term? I’m not really sure.”
After finding out Aaron was ending their relationship, Sharon told him he had been “a bit unfair to turn around and say straight away ‘it’s done’”.
The scenes sparked plenty of reaction online...
Tuesday’s episode saw Sharon and Faye Winter react badly to Hugo’s comments about his preferences in a partner, given they have both had cosmetic procedures.
Sharon called Hugo “ignorant as fuck” while Faye said that Hugo needed to get “fucking educated why girls get work done”.
Hugo later ended up in tears after realising he had upset the girls, before apologising and the trio agreeing to put it behind them.
However, Hugo was supported by Katie Price online, who took to Instagram to tell the girls to “get over it”.
Love Island continues on Thursday at 9pm on ITV2.