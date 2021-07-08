Love Island's Aaron And Sharon In Awkward Split Amid Fall Out From 'Fake' Row

Less than two weeks into the new series of Love Island, one couple has already called time on their relationship. Aaron Francis dumped Sharon Gaffka during Wenesday night’s episode of the ITV2 reality show, after the fallout from the “fake” row continued. Aaron had not been happy with the way Sharon had reacted after Hugo Hammond said he didn’t like girls with “fake personality and looks” the previous evening. After going on dates with new arrivals Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford, Aaron pulled Sharon for a chat about their relationship.

Aaron and Sharon have called time on their situationship 💔 #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/HsFpf89MKQ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 8, 2021

He said: “I wanted to chat to you yesterday. After yesterday, I didn’t really like the way you reacted to everything.” Sharon responded: “From my perspective, you weren’t in the conversation. So when I was talking to him I wasn’t yelling.” Aaron said: “Personally, I do prefer someone a lot more chilled. We get on really well, that’s pretty clear. “But I do feel like there were a few red flags about. Can I see this working long-term? I’m not really sure.”

*blasts break-up playlist in my car alone once again* #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/lf57y2ckog — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 7, 2021

After finding out Aaron was ending their relationship, Sharon told him he had been “a bit unfair to turn around and say straight away ‘it’s done’”. The scenes sparked plenty of reaction online...

sharon: we’re in it long term

aaron: we aren’t gonna last #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/3zQZ2Uh2Xs — taryn (@scoobeedoobeed0) July 7, 2021

I can’t wait for when Aaron drops Sharon to think Lucinda will pick him only for her to pick Brad….. INJECT the mess #loveIslandpic.twitter.com/4PoD0mzHvK — Sanyu💅🏾 (@Muhaya1A) July 8, 2021

sharon girl you need to be shouting at aaron now, you gave it to hugo last night give it to aaron he needs it #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/OngzunPFj4 — rebecca (@rebeccamcc69) July 7, 2021

Aaron’s been looking for a reason to dump Sharon, but using what happened last night as a main reason’s unfair. #LoveIsland — Stacey Etherington (@StezEtherington) July 7, 2021

aaron : i don’t want to put all my eggs in one basket

also aaron: *dumps sharon before he’s been picked* #LoveIsland — jessie (@BaggottJessie) July 7, 2021