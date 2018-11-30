Another 51 Pilot Whales Die After Stranding In New Zealand

Dozens of pilot whales have died in a mass stranding in New Zealand, less than a week after 145 of the mammals, along with nine pygmy killer whales, perished in two other unrelated incidents.

In Friday’s stranding, up to 90 pilot whales beached themselves at Hanson Bay on the remote Chatham Islands, with 51 dying, the country’s Department of Conservation said.

When staff arrived, they found up to 40 of the whales had refloated themselves but another 50 had died on the beach. The department said one beached whale remained alive, which staff decided to euthanise due to its poor condition.

The Chatham Islands are about 500 miles (800km) east of New Zealand’s main islands and are home to about 600 people.

Last weekend, 145 pilot whales died on Stewart Island. By the time conservation workers arrived there, about 75 of the whales were already dead and they decided to euthanise the others by shooting them due to their poor condition and the remote location.