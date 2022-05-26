Another Tory MP Demands Boris Johnson Resign Over Partygate

A former Conservative minister has confirmed they have submitted a letter calling for Boris Johnson to be removed as prime minister.
Stephen Hammond, the MP for Wimbledon, said the Sur Gray report into partygate was “damning” for Johnson.
“I cannot and will not defend the indefensible,” the former transport minister said in a statement.
“It’s almost impossible for the PM to say I want to move on, as we cannot move on without regaining public trust and I am not sure that’s possible in the current situation.”
Hammond added: “All I can do as a backbencher is speak out and submit a letter.”
He is the fourth MP to call for Johnson to resign since the Gray report was published on Wednesday.
Earlier today, John Baron, John Baron the MP for Basildon and Billericay, and David Simmonds, the MP for Ruislip, joined calls for the prime minister to step down.
Julian Sturdy, the MP for York Outer, yesterday also said the PM should resign.
Gray detailed a culture of “excessive drinking” in No.10, with wine being spilled up the walls, fights and people being sick.
The Downing Street cleaners and security guards, Gray found, were also treated with a “lack of respect” by staff.
Johnson has said he “overwhelmingly” believes he should remain in office and has rejected calls for him to quit.
It takes 54 Tory MPs to force a no confidence vote in Johnson in order to remove him as leader.
So far around 20 have publicly demanded he quit, however the number who have secretly formally submitted a letter of no confidence could be higher.