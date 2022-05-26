Another Tory MP Demands Boris Johnson Resign Over Partygate

Julian Sturdy, the MP for York Outer, yesterday also said the PM should resign.

Gray detailed a culture of “excessive drinking” in No.10, with wine being spilled up the walls, fights and people being sick.

The Downing Street cleaners and security guards, Gray found, were also treated with a “lack of respect” by staff.

Johnson has said he “overwhelmingly” believes he should remain in office and has rejected calls for him to quit.

It takes 54 Tory MPs to force a no confidence vote in Johnson in order to remove him as leader.

So far around 20 have publicly demanded he quit, however the number who have secretly formally submitted a letter of no confidence could be higher.