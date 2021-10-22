Ant And Dec Are Ready For Launch Knight Of I'm A Celebrity As They Play Dress Up Ahead Of New Series

With a new series of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! just around the corner, Ant and Dec have been preparing for their return to Gwrych Castle.
And when we say that they’ve been getting into the spirit of things, we mean they’ve really been getting into the spirit of things.
ITV has released new pictures of the boys dressed as knights as they get ready to welcome a bunch of new celebrities to the north Wales castle.
One shows them on horseback, with another around a table, and a third seeing them sat around a campfire.
In a tweet, ITV said: “Which way to the castle @antanddec? Looks like the boys are ready to put a fresh new batch of celebrities through their paces.”
The pictures look to be taken from the forthcoming series trailer, a teaser for which debuted earlier this month.
The show is being hosted from Gwrych Castle for the second year running, after uncertainty surrounding the pandemic meant the show could not return to its usual home in the Australian jungle.
Among the stars rumoured to be appearing on I’m A Celebrity this year include EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt, Coronation Street star Simon Gregson, Loose Women panellist Frankie Bridge and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips.
Earlier this month, Ant and Dec shared a video of them reacting to being told the new line-up.
I’m A Celebrity returns to ITV next month.