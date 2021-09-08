I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Castle Vandalised By Children Ahead Of New Series

The Welsh castle being used as the site for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has been vandalised ahead of the new series, it has been revealed.

The reality show is returning to Gwrych Castle for a second successive year after the pandemic forced producers to abandon plans to use the usual Australian base in 2020.

A member of castle staff revealed that three children were seen “demolishing the battlements” on Sunday, shortly before the site was handed over to ITV.

The worker told the PA news agency he was “astonished”, adding: “Thankfully nobody was injured, but part of the Grade l-listed building was damaged.”

The castle, located near Abergele in North Wales, also posted about the incident on Twitter, along with a photo showing bricks knocked out of place from the historic wall.