The beauty of Saturday Night Takeaway has always been the chaos and unpredictability that comes with the show going out completely live – of which this weekend’s broadcast was a perfect example.

Last year, Ant and Dec introduced a new segment to Saturday Night Takeaway called Ring My Bell, where they unknowingly rig one viewer’s interactive doorbell, and give that person’s neighbours just 45 seconds to head over with a random item to secure a cash prize.

Advertisement

However, that’s not quite how things unfolded on Saturday night.

Instead, the duo were left chatting to a woman who had coincidentally called around to visit her neighbours, not realising they were broadcasting live to the nation.

To add to the confusing scene, as she spoke to Ant and Dec, her other neighbours could be scene in the background all holding their dirty laundry, per the Geordie pair’s on-screen instructions.

Ant and Dec chat to Cynthia live on Saturday Night Takeaway ITV

Over on social media, viewers were absolutely loving watching the “chaos” unfold, with even the show’s official Twitter account joking: “We are now officially a Cynthia fan account.”

Advertisement

We are now officially a Cynthia fan account #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/C1mwnAQZzx — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) April 1, 2023

I am very much here for the authentic utter chaos created by Cynthia in Ring My Bell @antanddec #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Professor Lucy Easthope (@LucyGoBag) April 1, 2023

Cynthia from Ring My Bell is my TV Hero of the week #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Linda S (@lindastudd) April 1, 2023

Advertisement

This Ring My Bell chaos



Cynthia NEEDS to have something 🤣 #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Magnus Torkelsen (@admiral_sven) April 1, 2023

Ring my bell. Brilliant. I hope you send Cynthia some flowers, she made that segment — Brian Sparrow (@briansparrow191) April 1, 2023

Cynthia has made my night on Ring My Bell 🤣🤣 that was so funny #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Michelle_xx_xx (@xx_Michelle_oo) April 1, 2023

I love Ring My Bell. And Cynthia, of Ring My Bell fame 😂 #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Kev (@kevlaa132) April 1, 2023

I think ring my bell is my favourite part of @itvtakeaway it makes me laugh cry every time never get rid of it and Cynthia was amazing — Jess (@JessTheScript) April 1, 2023

Advertisement

A true icon! The fact that she was still there at the end waving 😅 — A n g e l a (@AngelaK8x) April 1, 2023

If this was genuine then she should get a place on the plane and appear in front of the camera in Florida as a random funny moment lol — Craig Price (@craggleprice) April 1, 2023

What if the murderer at Bigwig Manor is Cynthia from Ring My Bell? #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Sean The Mondasian Psychic (@WhoPotterVian) April 1, 2023

Cynthia from the ‘ring my bell’ segment of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway https://t.co/qopsCqAb7n pic.twitter.com/zLQD1spuPz — Ellen (@sweetlacrimosa) April 1, 2023

Ant and Dec were previously forced to issue a tongue-in-cheek apology when it was revealed that Ring My Bell would be returning to Saturday Night Takeaway this year, after many fans complained last year that the segment caused a bit of havoc for their canine viewers.

Advertisement

“We would like to apologise in advance to all the doggos across the country who don’t like this part of the episode,” the show tweeted, while presenter Declan Donnelly joked on air: “Get the earmuffs on the dog because it’s time for the return of Ring My Bell!”