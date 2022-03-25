Alison Hammond Has Priceless Reaction As Ant And Dec Unexpectedly Storm This Morning Studio

Alison Hammond was left screaming in terror after Ant and Dec stormed the This Morning studio without warning on Friday.

The daytime star had a typically animated response after Ant and Dec made an unexpected appearance on the ITV daytime show to trail this weekend’s return of Saturday Night Takeaway.

After the lads burst into the studio in a blaze of music, lights and cymbal crashes (courtesy of Dec), Alison could be seen screaming and jumping out of her seat, as she grabbed co-host Dermot O’Leary.

Alison Hammond grabbed Dermot O'Leary as Ant and Dec burst into the This Morning studio ITV

The pair revealed they were actually in the studios preparing for Saturday’s show when they decided to pop next door to the This Morning set.

Dec explained: “We’re actually just passing, we’re on our way to film something for tomorrow night’s show, but we just wanted to remind you – because we had a week off last week because of the rugby – we’re back tomorrow!”

Ant and Dec surprised Alison and Dermot live on air ITV

“You could have told us!” Alison said, having only just recovered from her shock.

“We thought we’d interrupt your show,” Ant then told her.

Saturday’s episode of Takeaway will see Michael Bublé perform as part of The End Of The Show Show, while Motherland and Line Of Duty star Anna Maxwell Martin will be the Star Guest Announcer.