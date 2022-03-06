Ant and Dec revived their I’m A Celebrity, Get Out Me Ear! segment during this week’s edition of Saturday Night Takeaway, with Craig Revel Horwood joining them for a truly ridiculous prank.

The recurring game sees Ant and Dec giving different celebrity guests an earpiece and feeding them silly lines and commands while they chat to unwitting members of the public.

This week, it was Strictly Come Dancing favourite Craig’s turn to embarrass himself, as he chatted to three prospective wedding planners about his upcoming nuptials.

However, at Ant and Dec’s request, he actually spent his time with them jumping out from behind a sofa, doing a dramatic reading of the Home & Away lyrics and smashing an “antique” vase (only to then blame it on one of the wedding planners).

Adding to the ridiculousness of the scene was the fact that Craig appeared to be having a bit of trouble understanding Ant and Dec in his earpiece, leading to him claiming to one of the wedding planners that his friend invented “fidget smithers” and another that his pet hamster “sneezed and turned himself into a rat”.

And the less said about his didgeridoo playing the better...

Ant and Dec were left in stitches as Craig helped them prank some unwitting wedding planners ITV

Despite Craig’s occasional faux pas, the scene went down a storm with Saturday Night Takeway viewers, who were left howling as the prank played out:

That was hilarious 🤣🤣

Craig revel Horwood is such good fun what a legend #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Ben B 💙 (@CafcBen2021) March 5, 2022

Bahahahahaha!!! Craig Revel Horwood on I’m a celebrity get out of my ear is the TV high point of the year so far!!! #SaturdayNightTakeaway @antanddec — Steve (@ScoobyEDF) March 5, 2022

Omg, that is the funniest thing I’ve seen in such a long time! Craig was a hoot!! 😂😂😂 — Alison Millar 💙 (@7alibali) March 5, 2022

Craig Revel Horwood is the best person for this segment 😂 #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Sarrah (@MissSarrah) March 5, 2022

Craig Revel Horwood doing I'm a celebrity get out me ear is just brilliant😂😂😂 I'm crying with laughter #SaturdayNightTakeaway xx — Michelle💕💙💛 (@mishybabez_) March 5, 2022

Craig Revel Horwood brilliant on this. Such a good sport. #SaturdayNightTakeaway — PKaur (@PrincessPKaur) March 5, 2022

Yeah I’m in stitches after that 😂 Craig, Ant and Dec you smashed it! One word ‘ Didgeridooooooooooooo’ 🤣🤣 #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Josh (@JoshuaDFrancis) March 5, 2022

I’m watching Saturday night Takeaway don’t you just love Craig Revel Horwood on Get out of my Ear. Fantastic — barbara stenhouse (@babsy62) March 5, 2022

Craig revel Horwood in get out of my ear is absolutely hilarious 😂😂😂😂 #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Queen Lauren 👑🧡 (@blue_laur11) March 5, 2022