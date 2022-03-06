Ant and Dec revived their I’m A Celebrity, Get Out Me Ear! segment during this week’s edition of Saturday Night Takeaway, with Craig Revel Horwood joining them for a truly ridiculous prank.
The recurring game sees Ant and Dec giving different celebrity guests an earpiece and feeding them silly lines and commands while they chat to unwitting members of the public.
This week, it was Strictly Come Dancing favourite Craig’s turn to embarrass himself, as he chatted to three prospective wedding planners about his upcoming nuptials.
However, at Ant and Dec’s request, he actually spent his time with them jumping out from behind a sofa, doing a dramatic reading of the Home & Away lyrics and smashing an “antique” vase (only to then blame it on one of the wedding planners).
Adding to the ridiculousness of the scene was the fact that Craig appeared to be having a bit of trouble understanding Ant and Dec in his earpiece, leading to him claiming to one of the wedding planners that his friend invented “fidget smithers” and another that his pet hamster “sneezed and turned himself into a rat”.
And the less said about his didgeridoo playing the better...
Despite Craig’s occasional faux pas, the scene went down a storm with Saturday Night Takeway viewers, who were left howling as the prank played out:
So far, this series of Saturday Night Takeaway has seen Ant and Dec pranking Jeremy Clarkson at his farm, performing with the cast of Mary Poppins and unveiling their drag alter-egos to the world.
Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway continues (surprisingly enough) on Saturday night at 7pm on ITV.