Ant McPartlin Speaks Out After Fans Claim There's Something Missing From His Tattoo

Ant McPartlin sparked a lot of conversation among his fans last week, after a photo of himself cradling his newborn son also included a previously-unseen tattoo.

“Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess!” he shared.

However, it wasn’t just the sight of Ant and his wife Anne-Marie’s newborn that got people talking, but an elaborate tattoo on the Bafta winner’s upper arm.

The ink depicts a family tree that includes the names of his wife, his two stepdaughters, and dogs he’s had over the years.

And after fans spotted that another of Ant’s pooches appeared to be missing, the I’m A Celebrity presenter set the record straight.

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for the kind messages of love and well wishes for our baby Wilder, he’s doing great,” Ant wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Glad you loved the tattoo as well. For all you dog lovers who asked why my beloved Hurley wasn’t on the family tree… he was!! He was just covered by our newborn.”

He signed off his message with “all my love, gratitude and heartfelt thanks”.

Ant and Anne-Marie were married in August 2021, having been together since 2018.