Ant McPartlin returned to social media on Sunday to wish Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby luck ahead of the launch of the new series of ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’.

Ant is currently focussing on his recovery following his arrest for drink driving earlier this year, and is taking an extended hiatus from all work commitments.

As a result, Holly is presenting the jungle-based reality show alongside Dec.

On Sunday, Ant tweeted: “All the very best of luck to the little fella and @hollywills for the show tonight. Lots of love from the big fella!!”