An explorer and former special forces soldier has faced a backlash on social media after he hailed the benefits of a no deal Brexit - claiming it would be “a blessing” for the country because the “hardship and suffering” caused would would unite the country.

Anthony Middleton, who served in the Special Boat Service and was chief instructor on the Channel 4 show ‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’, took to Twitter to declare: “A ‘no deal’ for our country would actually be a blessing in disguise.

“It would force us into hardship and suffering which would unite & bring us together, bringing back British values of loyalty and a sense of community!

“Extreme change is needed!”