An Anti-Cancel Culture Conference Featuring Nigel Farage Has Been Cancelled

An anti-cancel culture conference in London featuring Nigel Farage and supporters of Donald Trump has been cancelled.

The Spectator reported that Counter Conference, which was set to take place at The O2′s 3,000 capacity Indigo venue next week, had sold just 400 tickets.

Organisers said the event was not going ahead because of problems caused by travel restrictions implemented following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The right-wing alternative to Twitter – called GETTR, and run by former Trump aide Jason Miller – is behind the event, which was due to feature Farage, ex-US housing secretary Ben Carson and actor-turned-online personality Laurence Fox.

A spokesperson for GETTR said the new rules would make “scheduling travel to the conference impossible for many of the conference’s confirmed speakers and participants.”