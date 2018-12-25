Antony Gormley's Angel Of The North Dons A Santa Hat For Christmas

Press Association Images The Angel of the North has been given a festive makeover

A group of festive pranksters who placed a Santa hat on top of the Angel of the North say this was their seventh attempt to pull off the stunt.

Passers-by expressed delight to see the festive gesture atop the 65ft Antony Gormley sculpture outside Gateshead.

The group, who have asked not to be named, said they are delighted by the response, having prepared meticulously for the occasion for several years.

“We really wanted to do something people might find uniformly enjoyable, something that might bring people together,” one of them said.