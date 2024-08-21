Netflix Casts Seriously A-List Star In Its New Adaptation Of How To Kill Your Family

Netflix has announced it is adapting the best-selling novel How To Kill Your Family – with a seriously A-list name in the lead role.

On Wednesday afternoon, the streaming giant confirmed that Bella Mackie’s 2021 dark comedy book is being turned into an eight-part series, with Anya Taylor-Joy having already joined the cast.

“Anya Taylor-Joy is set to star as murderous Grace Bernard, protagonist extraordinaire in How To Kill Your Family, a new eight-part Netflix series thrillingly inspired by Bella Mackie’s best-selling novel of the same name!” the company wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Anya previously teamed up with Netflix on the hit miniseries The Queen’s Gambit, released back in 2020.

The show proved hugely popular with Netflix users, and remained in the top 10 list of its most-watched original shows ever as recently as last month.

Her additional credits include the horror favourite The Witch, the TV drama Peaky Blinders and the recent Dune sequel.

With the Edinburgh TV Festival currently underway, Netflix has made a series of announcements about its new shows over the course of the morning.

Among the new projects coming to the platform are documentaries focussing on Victoria Beckham’s fashion career and chef-turned-TV-personality Gordon Ramsay.

There’s also been an update on Black Doves, a new spy thriller starring Ben Whishaw and Keira Knightley which is due to begin streaming later this year.

As if all that wasn’t exciting enough, it’s been revealed that Love Is Blind UK will be getting a second season, the same day that the final two instalments began streaming on Netflix.

Netflix is in production on a docuseries about multi Michelin starred chef, Gordon Ramsay. The series will follow Gordon in the lead up to his biggest restaurant venture to date: the opening of 5 culinary experiences in London’s 22 Bishopsgate.



