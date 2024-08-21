The Netflix Documentary We've Been Waiting For Has Finally Been Confirmed

Victoria Beckham at the premiere of Beckham last year via Associated Press

After stealing the show in her husband David’s Netflix documentary last year, it’s been revealed that Victoria Beckham is getting her own series with the streaming platform.

Rumours about the former Spice Girls star teaming up with Netflix have been rife ever since the three-part doc Beckham began streaming in October 2023, but the project was finally confirmed to be in the works on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

Netflix said in their official announcement: “Her Posh Spice days may be behind her, but today Beckham is on a journey to build a fashion empire — and now, fans will be able to see the story behind it all.”

“With exclusive access to Victoria, her family, and those closest to her, the series explores her time in the global spotlight,” the announcement continues.

“Following husband David Beckham’s doc series chronicling his rise to fame as a successful soccer player and pop culture icon, the upcoming doc promises to get up close and personal with the former pop star as she juggles her business and family life.”

Get up close and personal with @victoriabeckham in a new doc series coming to Netflix.



Details:https://t.co/5GRu3R0PWq pic.twitter.com/MsZVvTXh4J — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) August 21, 2024

Advertisement

However, rather than charting her rise to fame and transformation from chart-topping pop star to fashionista, The Sun reported that Victoria’s documentary will be more of a fly-on-the-wall series following her in the lead-up to Paris Fashion Week.