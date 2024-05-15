Anya Taylor-Joy Opens Up More About Feelings Of 'Isolation' While Shooting Furiosa

Anya Taylor-Joy in Cannes Pierre Suu via Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy has shared more about the feelings of “isolation” she experienced while shooting the new Mad Max prequel Furiosa.

Over the weekend, the New York Times published an interview with Anya in which she opened up about the arduous shoot for her new movie.

“I’ve never been more alone than making that movie,” she explained, adding: “I don’t want to go too deep into it, but everything that I thought was going to be easy was hard.”

Asked about the specific difficulties she experienced on set, the Queen’s Gambit actor left an extended silence and requested the “next question”, before insisting: “Talk to me in 20 years.”

Speaking to Deadline at her new film’s premiere in Cannes, Anya spoke more about what she meant with her comments about feeling “alone”.

“By nature, of how arduous the shooting schedule was, I was very often alone,” she explained. “And [Furiosa is] a character that’s very much in her head and she’s very, very quiet, so it felt everything around me that pushed that sense of isolation.”

Anya later said: “To be fair, I think it’s truthful to the character and I did get into this experience to be pushed. So, I think there’s an element that thrilled me.”

Furiosa sees Anya teaming up with Marvel’s Chris Hemsworth to explore the back story of the breakout character from Mad Max: Fury Road, who was originally played by Charlize Theron.

In a separate interview with Variety, Anya shared that she began crying just three minutes into a screening of the film, admitting she found it “very traumatising to watch”.