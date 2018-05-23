Politicians are to be urged to tackle the prejudice suffered by young people who have a visible facial difference, with teenagers urging MPs to ensure children are taught at school to be more open-minded.

At an event in Parliamentary hosted by the Changing Faces charity on Wednesday, 13-year-old vlogger Nikki Lilly, who has a rare medical condition known as arterial venous malformation, will be among those raising awareness of appearance-related bullying.

In her speech, which has been shared with HuffPost UK, Nikki will say that while children in her position are “brave”, politicians have to be “braver”.

“We need to re-educate children in schools and tell them our stories, after all you can approach us, we do not bite,” she will say.

“Being discriminated against because of how you look is wrong. I have been called Ugly, Freak, Pathetic, Monster, Hideous and this is often on social media... More often than not in public it’s normally long stares or giggling.

“We are brave but you today have to be braver to bring in laws and champion greater understanding of the needs of the imperfectly perfect and highlight zero tolerance of any prejudice.”