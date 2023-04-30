LifeBeautyshoppingHome and Garden

Readers Couldn't Keep Their Hands Off These 26 Amazing Products In April

From hair treatments, to hand luggage essentials, here are the products you really loved this month.

HuffPost shoppers truly filled up their baskets in April!
To me, there is truly nothing better than being up in everybody else’s business. So it’s no surprise that trawling through the data to see which Amazon products our HuffPost shoppers loved the most in April fills me with joy.

Amongst the usual bathroom blitzing and kitchen cleaning classics, there was a definite sprinkle of spring — with brightening eye creams and the famous Breville Iced Coffee Maker wiggling up the sales ranks.

So, without further ado, check out the full breakdown of your April buys, below:

To keep your plants alive, you’ve been putting your trust in these funky drip feeders
Whether you’re off on your travels, or just keen to be a better plant parent, this life support drip is what your precious plants deserve. It’ll gradually water your plants for a period of up to seven days — and you can even add plant food to the bag if you wish.
£13.95 from Amazon
For a spring refresh, loads of you have been using Command strips to put up artwork
Whether you’re just putting up one framed print, or doing a whole gallery wall, you can’t go wrong with Command. These heavy-duty strips are damage-free, and can hold up to 9kg in weight.
£12.99 from Amazon
This fabric comb has helped many of you keep your clothes in top condition
Jumpers are still definitely needed in spring, so you might want to give your favourite ones a bit of TLC to celebrate the start of the new season. This fabric comb will remove any excess fluff, and can even be used on cashmere.
£2.65 (was £3.49) from Amazon
And you’ve been loving this pen for removing stains and spills on-the-go
The quicker you’re able to treat a stain, the more likely it is that you’ll be able to remove it. Great for when you’re out and about, this Tide pen is great to have in your handbag if — like me — you’re a serial spiller of sauces and drinks.
£5.13 from Amazon
With summer holidays on the horizon, many of you have nabbed this beach mat
If you don't enjoy the messiness of beach days, make sure to pack this beach blanket, which is actually water and sand-resistant. It also comes with fixed nails to secure it from the wind, zipper pockets for your belongings, and a carry bag.
£12.99 (was £16.99) from Amazon
And these waterproof phone cases are set to join many of you on snorkelling trips
Whether you’re keen to capture some underwater snorkelling shots this summer, or simply want to use your phone in the bath without constantly worrying about dropping it, these bestselling waterproof pouches have got you covered.
£11.99 from Amazon
Our standout seller for the month was undoubtedly this cable tidy box
Hiding any trailing cables is a quick and easy way to reduce how cluttered your home looks. This box has been designed with this exact aim in mind, and is just what you need if you’re keen to tidy up your WFH space.
£12.87 from Amazon
We were shocked to see how well these nifty tap descaling gadgets sold
Got a tap covered in limescale? Far more effective than simply spraying it, this clever gadget lets the tap sit in the solution for as long as necessary — which seems to give far better results.
£5.85 (was £7.98) from Amazon
Keen to keep your hair healthy, loads of you added Olaplex No3 to your baskets
This bestselling repairing and strengthening treatment works to build the bonds in your hair, and will leave it visibly shining. Apply it to damp hair at least once a week, and leave it on for ten minutes before washing it out.
£16.20 from Amazon
And you used this scalp massager brush to fully work it into your roots
Change the way you shampoo with this brush that swaps your palms for a cleansing spa-like massage process. Its gentle silicone teeth flexibly scrub at the scalp (without scratching and pulling), whilst its clever non-slip design fits perfectly in your palm. The result? Thoroughly cleaned and fresher hair, removing flakes and build-up from the scalp.
£6.99 from Amazon
Glamorous as ever, you’ve all been blitzing your bogs with these pumice stones
Stubborn and unsightly hard water stains can be annoying at the best of times, but if you’re endlessly scrubbing and they just won’t disappear, take it as your sign to invest in a toilet pumice. They work to gently remove hard water rings, stains and limescale quickly and easily, whilst also keeping your hands clean.
£7.99 from Amazon
And judging by the sales of this spray, it looks like you’ve taken on limescale, too
Boasting a professional formula, this foam solution will quickly and easily remove limescale and other deposits from tiles, shower doors, taps, and more.
£4.16 from Amazon
I’m so pleased that so many of you guys are loving this Sally Hansen formula
Ever since I started regularly applying this strengthening gel treatment, I’ve seen such improvement in the state of my nails. The formula is designed to fortify and harden your nails, and smoothen any ridges.
£3.48 (was £6.99) from Amazon
Now that it’s spring, it’s no surprise that this iced coffee machine is selling well
If you’re into your iced coffees, then this beverage maker is a must-have for your kitchen this summer. Super easy to use, simply fill the machine with water, scoop in your coffee, add ice to your tumbler, and once you press the button you’ll have a glorious iced coffee within four quick minutes.
£36.99 from Amazon
For mould and mildew, you’ve snapped up this bestselling spray
Especially great for using in the bathroom, this nifty spray eliminates nasty mould stains, as well as preventing any regrowth. Just beware that it packs a real punch – so crack a window while you’re using it.
£5.33 from Amazon
And you’re using these mini dehumidifiers to get rid of any excess damp
These mini dehumidifiers are well worth placing at the back of draughty wardrobes or shelves, as they can absorb up to three-times their weight in water.
£9.49 (were £6.99) from Amazon
Handy gadgets like this tube squeezer key are proving popular amongst our shoppers
If (like me) you can never justify throwing away a tube of toothpaste until you’ve cut it open and scraped out the leftovers, then you’ll love this tube squeezing key.
£3.99 from Amazon
And similarly, we were shocked by how many of you love this tea bag squeezer
It's made from easy-to-clean stainless steel, and helps you squeeze out any liquid – without ripping the bag. Basically, it just looks ridiculously satisfying to use.
£3.42 from Amazon
In April, we’ve seen a real uptake in the sales of this retinol eye cream
I do my best to hide how truly tired I am from the people around me, and this eye cream really helps me in that quest. You apply it at nighttime, and it’s been formulated to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while giving extra support to your most fragile skin.
£7.44 (was £12.99) from Amazon
And this Olay eye gel that’s infused with hyaluronic acid has also been popular
This fast-absorbing formula is another great option, and has been designed to hydrate and plump the delicate skin under your eyes. The hyaluronic acid makes it incredibly hydrating, and it has a cooling effect that helps to fight visible signs of fatigue.
£14.95 (was £25) from Amazon
This white anti-mould pen has helped so many of you restore your manky grouting
This nifty pen will revive and restore your grubby grout in just one swipe, giving your bathroom an instant makeover. You can safely spruce up your tiles without the need for any scrubbing, bleaching, or power washing.
£4 from Amazon
Lots of you are ditching paying for hold luggage in favour of bringing travel wash
Travelling light? Make sure to pack this Dr Beckmann travel wash so you can wash (and re-wear) your clothes on the go. This concentrated gel is great for general washing or spot-cleaning stain removal whilst you're away, just dissolve it into a basin of water and hand wash before rinsing and leaving them to dry.
£1.47 from Amazon
And you’re decanting your favourite perfumes into these lightweight atomiser bottles
When you’re off on your travels, transfer some of your favourite fragrance into these handy atomiser bottles — rather than bringing the clunky glass perfume bottle with you.
£7.99 from Amazon
You’ve made blitzing the bathroom easier by snapping up this no-rinse spray
This non-toxic spray leaves behind a gorgeous passion fruit scent that’ll fill the whole bathroom, and it’ll leave your tub and shower looking super clean and shiny. It’s a no-rinse formula, so just cover all wet surfaces with a fine mist, and then you’re done.
£3 from Amazon
And this extendable feather duster has helped you speed up your cleaning time
A good extendable duster will help you get your home looking lovely with minimal effort. This one has a 95-inch long telescopic rod, and a fully bendable microfibre head that will trap any dust and dirt without spreading it around your home.
£8.99 from Amazon
Finally, judging by the sales of this gadget, spaghetti has clearly been causing stress
I refuse to believe that anyone really knows how to measure out spaghetti portions. But this nifty gadget provides the measurements for up to four portion sizes, and will help ensure you don’t end up with an embarrassing amount of wasted leftover spaghetti.
£2.69 from Amazon
