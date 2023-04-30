Readers Couldn't Keep Their Hands Off These 26 Amazing Products In April

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
To me, there is truly nothing better than being up in everybody else’s business. So it’s no surprise that trawling through the data to see which Amazon products our HuffPost shoppers loved the most in April fills me with joy.
Amongst the usual bathroom blitzing and kitchen cleaning classics, there was a definite sprinkle of spring — with brightening eye creams and the famous Breville Iced Coffee Maker wiggling up the sales ranks.
So, without further ado, check out the full breakdown of your April buys, below: