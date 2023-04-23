Lifeshopping

23 Handy Holiday Must-Haves Worth Finding Space In Your Suitcase For

These helpful buys will eliminate those little annoyances you have when travelling, allowing you to enjoy your holiday to the max.

Freelance journalist

With these items, you'll be holiday ready in no time.
Mixed Retailed
Are you counting down the days until your holiday? Planning a weekend staycation or dreaming of jetting away? Either way, holiday season is right around the corner (yay!) and what better way to get prepared than stocking up on these must-have items.

From a clever tool that blocks the sunlight so you can still see your phone, to pegs to make sure your beach towels in place, these handy buys will elevate your holiday game.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your SPF and sunglasses, we’re getting into holiday mode and filling our baskets with these nifty holiday staples.

1
Etsy UK
Watch movies on the airplane hands-free with this phone mount
Enjoy your flight with this universal phone mount that attaches to the seat in front, so you can watch movies or your favourite TV series hands-free.
£13.11 at Etsy UK
2
Etsy UK
Whoever thought of this mobile phone shade is an absolute genius
This Shadey is a must-have gadget for anyone who uses their phone whilst relaxing in the sun. Similar to a collapsible handheld fan, this sun-blocking solution allows you to see your phone whilst sunbathing, whether you're scrolling through social media or watching your go-to series.
£12.99 at Etsy UK
3
Amazon
Make sure your towel is securely attached to your sun lounger with these pegs
Do you find your beach towel always slips on your sun lounger? Well, this pack of clever pegs solves that very problem. Just clip your towel to the back of your sun lounger to ensure it stays in place all day.
£6.99 for eight at Amazon
4
Etsy UK
This page holder is perfect for your summer reads
Avid readers this one's for you. Use this page holder, especially if you have a flimsy paperback, to keep your book firmly open and ready to read. Coming in tons of colours, the thumb hole is been designed smoothly to use for long periods of time, without marking your hand.
£2.80 at Etsy UK
5
Amazon
Enjoy your days at the beach with this blanket that is waterproof and sandproof
If you don't enjoy the messiness of beach days, make sure to pack this beach blanket, which is actually water and sand-resistant. It also comes with fixed nails to secure it from the wind, zipper pockets for your belongings, and a carry bag.
£16.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
This waterproof phone case allows you to take cool shots whilst in the water
Ever wish you could capture a moment as you're in the water? Or perhaps you don't want to leave your electronic belongings unattended whilst you go for a swim? Either way, these waterproof phone case lanyards will keep your phone dry, safe, and ready to use, whether you're doing watersports to going for a dip in the pool.
£11.99 for two at Amazon
7
Amazon
Never let your phone run out of battery with this fast charging, compact portable charger
This lightweight power bank is super handy as it plugs into the bottom of your phone, so no more lugging around a heavy charging pack.
£19.95 at Amazon
8
Amazon
This wallet organiser helps you keep all your important documents in one safe place
Whether you're prone to items going missing or you're always in charge of looking after everyone's passports, this wallet organiser might be for you. With pockets, slots, and zippers, this organiser has space to hold up to four passports, nine cards, and much more.
£15.99 at Amazon
9
Dunelm
If you’re looking to do a bit of shopping when you’re overseas, this portable luggage scale will come in clutch
Avoid those unexpected fees at the check-in desk with this portable luggage scale. Find out how much your suitcase weighs before you head back home (or onto your next destination) by clipping this digital scale to your luggage handle.
£5 at Dunelm
10
Etsy UK
This tin of travel face towels expand when you pop them in water
Bring a face towel with you, without worrying about the rest of your suitcase getting soggy, with these clever travel towels that expand to full-sized once placed in water.
£7.50 at Etsy UK
11
Amazon
This is the only travel adaptor plus you’ll ever need
If you're fond of travelling, add this interchangeable travel adaptor to your basket. Working in over 150 countries, just adjust the plug pin to suit wherever you’re heading.
£17.99 at Amazon
12
Etsy UK
If you love organisation, this flight organiser pouch will be your best friend on your travels
This travel pouch holds all your flight and airport essentials, from your smartwatch and Kindle to your tablets and chargers, in one easy-to-access place. Made from waxed cotton canvas, feel protected that all your gadgets are kept safe and dry. Not heading to the airport? You can also use this in the car, to stay organised on long journeys.
£45.49 at Etsy UK
13
Etsy UK
This tidy cable and electronics organiser is dustproof and waterproof
Feel safe and assured that your personal belongings and electronics are protected whilst you’re travelling, with this cable organising storage box. With padding, loops, and zip mesh pockets, this is a staple for those who take many chargers, wires, and tech on their holidays.
£14.24 at Etsy UK
14
Etsy UK
Leave your glass perfume bottles at home with these clever perfume atomiser
Avoid taking many perfume bottles (or running the risk of them smashing) with these metal mini refillable sprays. The perfect size for throwing in your handbag or washbag, just fill these convenient bottles with your favourite perfumes to use throughout your holiday.
£3.95 at Etsy UK
15
Amazon
Carry your essentials hands free with this Eastpak bum bag
If you don't want to be lumbered with a bag on your holiday, but you've still got items to carry, a bum bag is an ideal solution. This hands-free option keeps your belonging safely attached to you, ready to grab whenever you need them, without weighing down.
£11.88 at Amazon
16
Amazon
Easily wash your clothes on your holiday, so you can re-wear them, with this travel wash
Travelling light? Make sure to pack this Dr Beckmann travel wash so you can wash (and re-wear) your clothes on the go. This concentrated gel is great for general washing or spot-cleaning stain removal whilst you're away, just dissolve it into a basin of water and hand wash before rinsing and leaving them to dry.
£1.55 at Amazon
17
Amazon
After washing or rinsing your clothes, use this portable clothes line to help them dry
No more draping your wet items over the balcony or over the back of chairs with this portable travel clothesline. Hang your hand washing or wet swimwear out to dry on this adjustable line, which can be attached to a hotel, balcony, bathroom, or even trees (if you're camping).
£5.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
For all budding travel photographers, upgrade your phone’s camera with this clip on lens
Imagine how cool your holiday pictures would be with this clip-on phone camera lens. Unlock three effects for your images with this little clip-on phone addition, including fish eye, wide angle, and macro lens. Your Instagram feed will be on point.
£15.41 at Amazon
19
Amazon
This portable neck fan will help you cool down in the heat
Bye-bye battery-powered handheld fans, say hello to this rechargeable fan that sits on your neck. Keeping you cool wherever you go, this fan can be set to three different speeds depending on the breeze you desire and can be charged again once it runs out. This is perfect for when you're out sightseeing in the heat or can even be laid down on your bedside table to keep you cool during the night.
£12.99 at Amazon
20
Etsy UK
Clearly organise your suitcase with these personalised labelled packing cubes
Your luggage will never have loomed so organised than with these personalised packing cubes, that make it super easy to see where your clothes are located. You can also choose the word customisation yourself, depending on the items you have to pack.
£14.95 for three at Etsy UK
21
Dunelm
Dodge the dreaded creased clothes as you open your suitcase with this Russell Hobbs travel iron
Opening your suitcase to see your clothes already creased before you've worn them can be annoying, but you can get one step ahead with this Russell Hobbs travel iron. Don't worry, it's super lightweight and compact so won't take up much of your luggage space (or your luggage weight). It also boasts a water spray and variable steam feature, so you can beat stubborn creases.
£18 at Dunelm
22
Etsy UK
If you’re all about your accessories, get your hands on this slim jewellery holder wallet, which hardly takes up any space in your case
Forget stuffing your jewellery loose into pockets or carrying around multiple boxes, this jewellery organising wallet makes a home to your necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings. Its velvet lining also keeps them protected and in the best condition.
£20 at Etsy UK
23
Dunelm
Tea and coffee lovers, grab this must-have Joseph Joseph travel mug
Keep your cup of caffeine warm with this insulated stainless steel travel mug from Joseph Joseph. Its flip-top cap prevents any leaking or spillages so you can enjoy your drink of choice on the go or during your journey.
£24 at Dunelm
