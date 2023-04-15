Hayfever Season Is Here And If You're Suffering Already, Here Are 19 Soothing Items That Will Help

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Many people look forward to this time of year, with sunnier days meaning more outdoor plans. But for hay fever sufferers it means one thing – the dreaded pollen season.
With hayfever symptoms starting from as early as March, you might’ve noticed that your eyes have been a little scratchy or you’ve started sneezing some more, but with the peak yet to come, it’s time to get stocked up on some soothing products.
From eye drops and mists, to acupressure bands and cold compresses, we’ve found it all. So don’t dread the season ahead – get ahead of the game and wave goodbye to watery eyes, a runny nose, and that constant flow of tissues...