If 'Knackered' Sums Up Your Life Right Now, These 21 Life Hack Products Are For You

I don’t know about you, but I’m far too tired to spend any more of my precious free time than absolutely necessary doing boring household chores. So, I’m always on the hunt for handy products that make those mundane day-to-day tasks a little easier.
From descaling balls, to silicone baking sheets, take a look at these time and energy saving aides if, like me, constantly find adult life a little bit of a slog.
1
This oven thermometer is ideal if you're always forgetting you've got food cooking
2
These sealed storage bags are ideal if the thought of chopping veg becomes too much to handle during the work week
3
If you're too tired to deal with hard-to-clean fat residue, these liners will soak up any excess oil
4
The thought of never wiping my ceramic hob down after cooking again sounds pretty heavenly
5
I never thought I'd get excited about some frying pan-friendly scourers, but here I am
6
Say goodbye to teabag droplets on the floor with this nifty strainer
7
This nonstick crisping tray will give you crispy veggies — without having to go overboard on the oil
8
I knew I was getting older when I became *genuinely* excited by the sheer size of this bin liner roll
9
Keep your kettle limescale-free between deep cleans with this quick-working descaling ball
10
Avoid accidental bin-swapping by labelling up your ones
11
These protective liners will make it far easier to clean crumbs and dust out of your drawers
12
This dehumidifier will silently remove any nasty excess moisture from the air
13
Struggling to find a cover that'll keep your electric toothbrush clean? These Oral-B ones are ideal
14
These lil' cheat sheet magnets tell you how long common ingredients will take to cook in your Instant Pot
15
Home cooks, let's just take a moment to appreciate these silicone baking sheets
16
Detergent is super expensive — but thankfully, I've now swapped to this far more affordable option
17
Lower your dreaded electricity bills with these programmable chargers
18
These lavender-scented sachets will make your clothes smell better and keep moths at bay
19
Capable of blocking 96% of any UV rays coming through the windows, this privacy film will keep your home cool in the summer months
20
You can close the awkward gap between your hob and your countertop with these silicone strips
21
Your clothes' colours won't run into one another when you use these Colour Catcher sheets
