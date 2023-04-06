LifeshoppingHome and GardenCleaning

These Are The Most Wished-For Products On Amazon Right Now, And It's Not Hard To See Why

From a Ninja air fryer to a Kärcher pressure washer, have a nosy into what’s on everyone else’s Amazon wish list.

Amazon
If you’re anything like me, you’ll love to know what everyone else is spending their money on. But what about the items that are currently sitting on everyone else’s wish lists, just waiting to be bought? Well, we’ve gathered the top lusted-after items on Amazon that shoppers have their eyes on.

The top spots have been taken by the likes of a Ninja air fryer, a recipe book filled with lunch ideas, an indoor Ring camera, and an Oral B electric toothbrush. Whilst other shoppers have been looking at some handy home gadgets, a must-have Kärcher pressure washer, and a Revlon hair styler.

But I won’t spoil all the fun, so read on to find out what everyone’s thinking of adding to their Amazon basket – and they’d probably all look great in yours too...

1
Amazon
Ace dinnertime with this smart Ninja air fryer
At the top of Amazon buyer’s kitchen wish list, this Ninja air fryer allows you to champion your evening meals by cooking your meals quicker and using little to no oil. From air frying and roasting to reheating and dehydrating, this clever appliance does it all.
£129 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Shoppers are interested in this scalp massager and shampoo brush
Change the way you shampoo with this brush that swaps your palms for a cleansing spa-like massage process. Its gentle silicone teeth flexibly scrub at the scalp (without scratching and pulling), whilst its clever non-slip design fits perfectly in your palm. The result? Thoroughly cleaned and fresher hair, removing flakes and build-up from the scalp.
£6.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Those with furry friends have been eyeing up this pet hair removing roller
If pet hair clings to your home’s carpet, furniture, and bedding, get a hold of this static charge coated roller to collect excess hair in seconds. Just gently roll forward and backwards to pick up the hair – it even cleans itself, you just have to remove the fur from the collection tray.
£11.89 at Amazon
4
Amazon
This Ring indoor camera is at the top of the wish list for pet owners
This compact plug-in indoor security camera allows you to see, hear, and speak to whoever’s home from your phone. You can check in on your furry friends throughout the day or simply feel assured that your home has security measures in place. Get notifications whenever motion is detected and check in on your home in real time using the Live View feature.
£39.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
It’s no surprise this CRIMPiT toastie maker is on the most wished-for list
Easily turn any sandwich into a toastie in minutes with this handy tool and make no greasy mess. Just add a thin slice of bread to the base, pop in your fillings and another slice of bread, then crimp. This crimped parcel can then be put into your toaster, air fryer, grill or even oven, before revealing a melted toastie.
£13.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Leave these fast-acting Dots for Spots patches on overnight to work their magic
These protective patches cover spots, preventing picking and popping, whilst the hydrocolloid creates a moist environment to help reduce redness and breakouts. Pop one of the translucent patches on overnight and remove once it has turned opaque white.
£6.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Become the champion of dinner prepping with this 9-in-1 vegetable chopper
Wave goodbye to chopping boards, this all-in-one kitchen gadget does the job for you. With seven interchangeable inserts, a handheld peeler and a blade organiser, this multifunctional tool does everything from chopping and spirals to juicing and separating egg yolks. What more could you want?
£34.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Now spring is here, Amazon shoppers have been looking at this Kärcher pressure washer
Getting your garden in tip top shape has never been so easy than with this pressure washer. Whether you’re cleaning dirt off garden furniture, bicycles, decking or slabs, this tool will do it effortlessly, just turn the jet pipe to set the right pressure.
£114.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Coffee lovers, store your pods in this handy under shelf tray from Joseph Joseph
Looking to find a home for your different coffee machine pods? Make the most of your countertop space with this handy under shelf drawer. Fitting up to 30 Nespresso capsules, and with fixed dividers to keep them all separately organised, this sliding drawer will make them convenient to grab.
£15 at Amazon
10
Amazon
This confidential data defender roller stamp is popular right now
No more scribbling over your address or trying to rip off labels, this roller is great for swiping over the paper to cover your personal information before discarding. Coming with three ink refills, you can feel safe that your information is hidden.
£14.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
These Loop Quiet earplugs are great for light sleepers
If you struggle to sleep without total silence, these earplugs might just be what you’re looking for. Reducing noise and helping you to get into your very own sleep bubble, these silicone plugs sit comfortably in your ears making them great for getting into the zone when sleeping, studying, working, or reading.
£19.95 at Amazon
12
Amazon
Looking for a tool to create a bouncy salon blowout? This Revlon volumiser does just the job
Working to both dry your hair and give it the volume of a styler to get that freshly blow-dried look. Its ceramic technology and heat distribution help reduce damage and make styling easier to achieve shiny, healthy-looking hair. It even comes with a dual plug adaptor for UK and EU, making it ideal for your travels.
£39.98 at Amazon
13
Amazon
Who *doesn’t* have a Shark vacuum on their wish list?
With anti hair wrap technology, removing hair from the brush-roll as you clean and preventing the dreaded tangle, this Shark cordless vacuum stick also has up to 40 minutes of run time and a removable battery. Its flexible wand also bends to fit those awkward places and it even neatly folds away so you don’t have to find a large storage space.
£311.95 at Amazon
14
Amazon
Make your WFH set up more enjoyable with this durable desk mat
Protecting your desk from scratches, stains, spills and scuffs, this PU leather mat offers a smooth non-slip surface for when you’re writing or typing. Its large enough to make room for your complete computer set up and can be simply wiped clean.
£10.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
These plastic-free baby wipes are at the top of parent’s wish lists
Made from 99.9% of purified water and free from artificial fragrance, these wipes gently cleanse sensitive newborn skin – also great for allergy sufferers and eczema-prone skin. Carry these everyday essentials on the go to clean messes off skin and clothes.
£9.95 for four packs at Amazon
16
Amazon
If you’re struggling to think of any new lunch ideas, don’t worry you’re not alone
Looking to try something new for lunch? Many have saved this healthy air fryer book, which has quick, healthy, and delicious recipes that will change the way you cook. From speedy lunches and fakeaways to snacks and sweet treats, there’s meals to be made for every daily occasion.
£9.49 at Amazon
17
Amazon
Get your hands on this Oral B 3-in-1 electric toothbrush and case
Leave your teeth feeling professionally clean with this electric toothbrush, which features unique 3D cleaning technology. Getting a guided brushing experience and 360° visible gum pressure control, this toothbrush does all the work for you. Coming with a handy case for travelling and the battery lasting for two weeks with one full charge, it’s no wonder many shoppers have their eyes on this.
£45 at Amazon
18
Amazon
Buyers are getting prepared for their summer holidays with this carry on backpack
Travelling light on your weekend away? Or perhaps you’re on the hunt for a new carry-on? Either way, this waterproof backpack is a great option as it boasts two main pockets, two laptop compartments, a wet bag for carrying damp items, and even a USB charging port.
£33.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
Say hello to sleek and silky hair with this travel-sized Color Wow spray
Combatting frizz, controlling moisture, and soothing each lock, this silicone-free spray works to tighten and seal hair strands. Apply evenly to towel-dried hair and reveal a healthy shine.
£12.50 at Amazon
20
Amazon
Upgrade your usual coffee mugs for these colourful double walled glasses
Taking your hot drinks to a whole new level, this pack of four colourful glasses keep your drinks hot without burning your hands (and also works great for avoiding condensation on your cold drinks too). These handmade glasses do all the things a normal mug can do, such as being dishwasher and microwave safe, and are lighter and more durable to high temperatures and scratching than your regular glasses.
£22.49 for four at Amazon
21
Amazon
This huge 14.5 litre air fryer made it onto the kitchen wish list
This 5-in-1 Tower air fryer oven circulates hot air around your food, cooking faster than your regular oven. Its huge 14.5 litre capacity, 16 pre-set cooking modes, and mesh trays means you can cook up to three different foods at once – you can even defrost too. Its large windows also make it super easy to keep an eye on your meal as it’s cooking.
£149 at Amazon
22
Amazon
Parents want to try this Tommee Tippee baby healthcare and grooming kit
Equipped with nine essential baby care accessories, from a digital thermometer and nasal aspirator to nail scissors and baby toothbrush, you’ll be set with everything you need. Each item is safe, comfortable, and baby-friendly, stored neatly in a compact carry case to take with you wherever you go.
£15.99 at Amazon
23
Amazon
These highly wished for plastic trays are a kitchen organisation must-have
Whether you’re looking to level up your fridge’s organisation or perhaps your cupboards, these plastic trays are exactly what you need. Nail your food organisation by separating and storing your items, making for easy accessibility.
£11.99 for 14 at Amazon
24
Amazon
Keep your kitchen sink clutter free with this caddy organiser
Store your sink go-to products such as brushes, sponges, and soaps in one place in this easily assembled separating organiser. Keeping your worktop clear of bottles and cloths, the caddy has a hanging bar to make cloths dry quicker and a removable drip tray to protect your surfaces from water stains.
£19.99 at Amazon
25
Amazon
Lego lovers have their eye on this two piece set
All set with the iconic and decorative Lego orchid and a model of London’s skyline, you’re in for a treat. With six large artificial large flowers, two newly bloomed and a blue flute vase, this botanical build is the perfect activity and decoration for your home. Onto the detailed London skyline model, which features the likes of the London Eye, Big Ben, and Nelson’s Column, this is a great creative construction for budding architects.
£58.98 at Amazon
