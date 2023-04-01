Cook Serve Enjoy Has 30% Off Its MasterClass Collection – Including This Le Creuset Dish Alternative

Cook Serve Enjoy MasterClass' Cast Aluminium Casserole Dish

Cook Serve Enjoy is the one-stop shop for cooking appliances and home essentials, which everyone is in need of; whether you are a seasoned chef, learning the ropes in the kitchen, if you’re heading off to university, moving into your first home, or simply want to expand your kitchenware collection.

Cook Serve Enjoy houses a whole host of products from over 20 brands, and there are currently a range of discounts to shop online on all MasterClass products – including, £10 off when you spend £40 or more, 20% off your first order, and 30% off all items in the range with the special discount code.

MasterClass covers a range of cookware essentials, which have been categorised into chopping, accessories, bakeware, cookware, storage, tools and gadgets, all to make for a super easy shopping spree, and cooking session.

MasterClass’ motto is “Buy once, buy smart”, which, combined with the five year guarantee offering, means beginner bakers can rely on MasterClass’ failsafe designs to see them through their culinary journey to become a cooking whizz, without breaking the bank.

Some of the most popular designs you won’t want to miss include the signature Cast Aluminium Casserole Dish, which resembles Le Creuset’s luxe alternative.

MasterClass’ variation is lightweight, non-stick, anti-scratch, robust, and multifunctional as it can be used on all stovetops, including induction, gas, as well as in the oven, which is ideal for creating one pot wonders and minimising washing up afterwards.

The Casserole Dish can rapidly absorb heat for evenly cooked meals, and features a self-basting lid, which saves you basting manually.

The MasterClass Casserole Dishes range in capacity from 2.5 to five litres, and that’s before we get on to the plethora of colourways.

This capsule collection ranges in price from £37.99 up to £139.99 for a three-piece set, which compared to Le Creuset is a hefty saving, and that’s before the promotional code has been applied.

MasterClass’ Crusty Bakeware line has garnered glowing reviews, as well as award-winning success.

The Crusty Bakeware line includes everything from baking sheets, trays, shaped moulds, to quiche and loaf tins, and plenty more, so you can channel your inner Mary Berry when it comes to your weekend baking session.

The Crusty Bake range features flexible silicone creations, smart ceramic and carbon steel designs, all of which boast a Quantum II non-stick coating, and perforated base for optimum air flow, so there will be no soggy bottoms in sight.

The MasterClass selection doesn’t stop there, as you can shop individual products, as well as Smart Space Stacking sets, so you can pack away the cooking props neatly after use, which is perfect for those tight on space.

MasterClass also offers shoppers a range of Storage Solutions, in addition to the Smart Space collection, perfect for those wanting to minimise excess packaging, extend the shelf life of select ingredients, take meals on the go, and, most importantly, save space in the kitchen and rest of the home.

The All-In-One Containers come in a variety of sizes and are ideal for those stuck for storage space.

The stackable designs make it easy to organise your cupboards, as well as pack your lunch, or individual ingredients, plus the air tight creations prevent your food from going stale and saves on food waste.

MasterClass also offers collapsible homeware accessories, such as a Pop Out Bucket, and Collapsible Laundry Basket, which are a practical alternative to cumbersome designs that take over a cupboard and are an eye sore when left out.

Other MasterClass must-haves to shop at Cook Serve Enjoy include the Folding Hachoir, which makes for easy chopping, the Kitchen Tool Set featuring 10 essential utensils, as well as the Dual Salt and Pepper Mill.

We are impressed by the MasterClass Double Light Food Warmer to keep your food piping hot, as well as the Deluxe Ceiling Mounted Wooden Pot Rack, which makes getting your pots and pans super accessible, without taking up too much space on the worktop - genius.

MasterClass products are available to shop online at Cook Serve Enjoy, as well as John Lewis, Dunelm and Sainsburys.