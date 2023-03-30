Pests Invaded Your Home? This Harmless Deterrent (With 25% Off) Will Oust Those Unwanted Visitors

AMZ The AMZ Brand Pest Repeller

If we wanted to live among creepy crawlies and rodents we’d join the stars in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

However, unfortunately mice, spiders, flies and bugs can somehow get into any space in the home. While some may think nothing of it, others want rid, and we don’t blame you – it just depends on how you go about exterminating them.

If you’re conscious about harming little animals but also want those unwanted visitors out of your home – without incurring pest control costs – AMZ Brand has the solution – the Ultrasonic Pest Repeller.

The Ultrasonic Pest Repeller is a welcome alternative to keep pests out of your home, so you can sleep easy in a clean environment – especially with infestation season, which is typically spring and summer months, on the horizon.

If you want to avoid traps and harmful poisons entirely, the top-rated Ultrasonic Pest Repeller is considered a hero product to ward off any creatures, without killing or harming them in any way.

It works by using ultrasound waves transmitted through speakers to ward off everything from mice and rats, to flies, and mosquitoes, as well as beetles, moths and bed bugs.

All you have to do is fit into a mains socket, press the on button, select from one of three modes – third being the most intense – and you should notice your pests will slowly stop visiting over time.

Shoppers have noticed reduced pest activity in the first two weeks, and within four to five weeks the pest problem has been entirely resolved.

Plus, the alternating settings also mean pests will not develop immunity, so rest assured you will keep them at bay forever more with this home essential.

The sound, which can travel across 140 square feet, is also human and pet friendly. While some who have sensitive auditory systems may be disturbed when the device is on modes two or three, just opt for a lower setting.

AMZ The AMZ Pest Repeller has three different settings

AMZ Brand first launched in 2021, and within two years the cult Ultrasonic Pest Repeller has garnered over 7,000 glowing reviews from customers, and an average rating of 4.3 out of five stars.

One happy shopper wrote: “I got two devices for a double garage. Installation was super easy, just plug in, press the button a couple of times until max strength is set. The intermittent high pitch, which is normal on the highest strength setting is barely audible to the middle aged human ear and for a garage no bother at all. One has to be fairly close to hear it in any case. We had severe infestation with mice as we use the (fairly well insulated) garage as a pantry.

“I was very reluctant to use poison or killing traps. This product seemed like the perfect solution. I could not detect any activity after the installation of the two devices. It seems to work fairly quickly… six weeks in still no sign of any further infestation. It really does keep mice at bay.”

Another review read: “Honestly, we were very sceptical that plugging something in the wall would help after everything else failed, but desperation was settling in so we gave it a go. This stuff works, once plugged in our guest was gone forever, as simple as that, like magic.”

The Ultrasonic Pest Repeller usually retails for £35.99 on Amazon – but AMZ Brand currently has a sale on and is offering shoppers 25% off their purchase, which means it has been reduced to £26.99, plus no discount code is required.

One set comes with two devices, but if you never want to be without the repellent Amazon shoppers can subscribe to receive repeat Ultrasonic Pest Repeller deliveries.

If you wish to subscribe you could save even more on your purchase, as Amazon shoppers have been treated to a further 5% off on their first Subscribe and Save order, which includes the Ultrasonic Pest Repeller.