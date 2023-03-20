Love Hosting But Short On Space? This 6-In-1 Transformer Table Is The Perfect Solution

Transformer Table The Transformer Table

All of them were independently selected by our editors.

Transformer Table is one – if not the – furniture brand to have on your radar.

Best known for its namesake product, the Transformer Table is an extendable dining table perfect for anyone who loves to host, no matter how big, or small, your home space is.

About Transformer Table

The Canadian brand first launched in 2016, but it wasn’t until a few years later the modular furniture became an internet sensation.

Just last year Instagram creator Rasha Abdel Reda put the brand, and the signature Transformer Table, on the map.

Rasha shared a video of her assembling, and dismantling, the Transformer Table, which amassed over 300 million views across numerous social media platforms, including over four million likes on Instagram alone. It has since been reported this clip was one of the most viewed videos on the online platform of all time.

The Transformer Table is not only an internet sensation, but a top-rated product with over 1100 glowing reviews, and a sell out success, as thousands of the innovative design sold in 24 hours alone during last year’s Black Friday sale.

The company has created an array of home furnishings in addition to the Transformer Table and Bench, including modular couches and outdoor furniture, which save space, yet look stylish.

According to the brand, every Transformer product is constructed to save space, giving you the freedom to adjust it to any size room and any social occasion.

So, what is so unique about the Transformer Table?

The signature Transformer Table has been such a popular hit because it can expand from just 18 inches up to 10 ft long with ease.

It can become either a side table, or a coffee table with no panels, or be fully extended with five panels to make a dining table to seat 12 people comfortably.

Transformer Table At its largest, the Transformer Table can fit 12 people around

It is a sustainable creation, as the table and benches have been created using FSC-certified wood, which has been sourced from responsibly managed forests.

The heavy-duty telescopic mechanism makes it easy to extend, even on your own, and enables this sturdy design to hold up to 340kg of weight.

Shoppers can also choose to add however many panels may suit their needs or space – for example, just one panel will transform the table into a four-seater.

Transformer Table You can choose the number of panels to buy to increase the size

The best part is the table has already been fitted, so no assembly is needed. All you have to do is extend the table to your designated size, fit the panels on top, and host.

Once assembled, customers can leave as is to make a permanent feature, extend for when guests arrive, or tuck away, to create a worktop or coffee table, if you are tight for space – it really is a fuss-free, practical and stylish item of furniture, you’ll be amazed you ever lived without.

What colours does it come in?

The Transformer Table comes in five colours; a classic American Mahogany, Siberian Birch, which is a grey hue; Canadian Dark Oak that verges on a deep black; as well as lighter options, such as the Australian Acacia and Farmhouse White, perfect for those opting for a muted colour palette in the home.

Transformer Table The Transformer Table can have a range of uses

How can I buy the Transformer Table?

If you are looking for a stylish storage option to keep any panels you don’t need out of sight, the Transformer Coffee Table Panel Storage Unit and Coffee Table, which retails for £699, is a gamechanger.

Transformer Table has heard our cries for expertly curated bundles to help us save more, and ensure we have all the essential items for our next family gathering.

The four packages include the Practical, the Host, the Gathering and The Family, which feature different seating options, from one extendable bench to two, the table and individual chairs, or a combination of both.

The fun doesn’t stop there as Transformer Table has created a modular couch, which can fetch from £899 for a single coach piece to £7,199 for a 10-piece sofa, as well as a variety of outdoor living furniture to while away the hours on with an Aperol Spritz in hand this summer.

Are there any other offers at the moment?

As part of the Transformer Table’s sale, shoppers can claim a free bench, which could save you over £1000.

Transformer Table now offers free shopping to over 35 countries worldwide, on orders over $999 (£831).

Whether you live in a studio flat, or five-bedroom mansion, Transformer Table has something to suit every interior style, space and budget.