Homebase is the shopping destination when it comes to renovations, whether it is interiors or exteriors.

Some may head to Homebase when they want to give their home a new lick of paint, while others turn to the home improvement retailer for furniture, lighting and other decorative touches.

But the retailer is a go-to for those looking to overhaul their kitchen, with the whole process made easier with Homebase’s bespoke consultations – and that’s without even mentioning the incredible deals currently on offer...

Homebase offers customers two different types of free consultations to help make their vision a reality...

The Inspiration session enables customers to get inspired by the showrooms, explore the latest trends, technology and vast array of kitchen ranges available to shop from Homebase, which you could have in your home.

In this session customers experts will be on hand to talk through any design ideas, aesthetic dilemmas they have, pose questions about the fitting process, and seek tips from the experts to bring their interior goals to life.

The Design consultation then takes that brainstorming session to the next level, as it maps out the finished look by combining your kitchen measurements with the inspiration and requests you have for your home, into a bespoke 3D plan.

Homebase customers can select all the essentials for their fitted kitchen, from the worktops, splashbacks, sinks, taps, to the kitchen appliances, so there is no stone left unturned.

Homebase There's a huge range of design options at Homebase

This plan will provide the foundation for professionals to fit the kitchen into your home at a time that best suits you, which takes the stress out of renovating.

Alongside the detailed plan, the Homebase team will provide a tailored quote for your kitchen design, to ensure you are not stung by unexpected fees when the building works take place and to help customers budget accordingly.

Rest assured you are in safe hands, as Homebase has partnered with City & Guilds to provide accredited design and planning consultations by trained consultants to each customer.

These sessions are ideal for those who are indecisive, as it provides homeowners complete transparency over the costs, it is a safe space to let your creative juices flow, and it allows you to envisage the completed look before you commit – or change your mind.

The consultations are also a god send for first time buyers and new homeowners to navigate the world of interior design, while keeping costs to a minimum by avoiding architect, designers, builders and plumbers fees.

Homebase Whatever your taste, you are bound to find what you're looking for

Homeowners may opt for cottage-core in their dining space, others may prefer a super modern kitchen with high tech gadgets and appliances, while some may lust after having a vibrant retro room in the house, all of which can be achieved with a little help from Homebase.

Customers also can choose to have an in-person or virtual consultation, so you can enjoy a smooth and fuss-free renovation process from start to finish.

There are three incredible deals currently on offer...

Shoppers can sift through Homebase’s extensive selection of kitchen ranges, and not have to worry too much about the price because it currently has an unmissable deal on kitchen units.

Homebase has reduced its kitchen units by half price for shoppers who purchase five or more.

The fun doesn’t stop there as customers can also secure a further 15% off the entire kitchen on orders over £3,000, as well as four for three on all appliances – or in other words, buy three get one free.

With three deals up for grabs, as well as two consultations to help you narrow down your vision, Homebase truly has catered to every homeowner’s needs.

It comes as no surprise these offers will not last forever, and you’ll want to book the free consultations, and add the finished look to your basket, while the deals still stand.